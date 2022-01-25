Gabry Ponte, R3HAB and Timmy Trumpet Team Up for the Cover of Blondie & Giorgio Moroder’s Iconic Song of the 80s in a Dance Key

Hard not to remember the song made famous by Blondie and the A-class composer Giorgio Moroder. “Call me” it’s been the life soundtrack of many people in the 80s, an energetic and engaging song, chosen by the three multi-platinum DJ producers Gabry Ponte, R3HAB, and Timmy Trumpet, to reinterpret it in their style. What a wonderful gift to start the new year with the right approach! Nostalgic of the 80s and dance music fans: it’s your time!

The Italian DJ/producer, after his success with EIFFEL 65, kept releasing solo material, always in rhythm with the newest sounds in electronic music. In 2019 he dropped his “Monster” collab with LUM!X, followed by more joint efforts in the shape of ‘The Passenger‘ (along with D.T.E.), ‘Scare Me‘ (along with KSHMR). His collaboration with LUM!X and Prezioso, “Thunder“, released in May 2021 has established itself on the dance market with force, grinding millions of streams and obtaining several certifications, including platinum records in Sweden, Norway, and Italy. Also noteworthy is his collaboration with Aloe Blacc on “Can’t Get Over You“, released in December 2021. The American and Grammy-nominated performer, undisputed star of dance music, has also lent his voice to the hits “Wake Me Up” and “SOS” along with the top DJ producer Avicii.

Dutch–Moroccan Multi-Platinum DJ and producer Fadil El Ghoul, better known as R3HAB, has been trailblazing his way through dance music for the better part of the last decade. From his breakthrough remixes for Rihanna, Drake, Taylor Swift, Calvin Harris, The Chainsmokers, Lady Gaga, to anthems such as Gold– and Platinum-certified “All Around The World (La La La)” and “Lullaby,” to his collaborations with the likes of Luis Fonsi, Sean Paul, ZAYN, Andy Grammer, Sofia Carson, Smokepurpp, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Astrid S, Olivia Holt and more, R3HAB has proven to be one of the most talented and forward-thinking artists in the game, whose work collected over 5B streams to date. He says: “Making music with friends never gets old. I’m excited to work with Gabry on our second record, following “The Portrait” and with Timmy Trumpet on our third collab. “Call Me” is going to be a festival hype builder. Gabry and Timmy have great energy, which keeps the artistic process fresh and inspired“.

DJ, producer, and live instrumentalist Timmy Trumpet is undoubtedly one of the most prolific performers in the DJ Mag Top 100. An award-winning, multi-platinum selling recording artist, Timmy has forged his way to the top of the industry alongside influential artists taking the world by storm. His breakthrough release Freaks has reigned in over half a billion streams, reached six times platinum status in Australia, and dominated the charts in ten countries becoming the highest selling track of all time on Ministry of Sound Australia. In 2020, after over a decade on the scene, the DJ producer issued his first album, Mad World. The set included the singles “911” with R3HAB, “Up & Down” with Vengaboys, and a cover of “Mad World” with Gabry Ponte.

Well, a threesome that can only churn out hit. “Call Me” combines the amazing power of the original song with what is the style of the dance today, ensuring an amazing result. So much desire to sing this timeless chorus and to dance to the fast-paced rhythm of the song, are the feelings that will prove who will listen to this new hit!

