Gorran Confronts Hard Truths in New Single, “I Don’t Love You Anymore”

Love – and its many tribulations – has always been Gorran’s primary musical muse. The first song he ever released dealt with the difficult emotions of finding out his then-girlfriend had cheated on him. Using music as a kind of post-romantic therapy has become a recurring theme in his work. The BRIT School grad is back with his latest single, “I Don’t Love You Anymore,” in which he comes to terms with the gutting realization that he’s fallen out of love with someone that he thought would be his life partner. Luckily, the pen has always been a soothing remedy for his broken heart. He wrote the song just weeks after the break up, a wounded vulnerability reflected in the poignant lyrics. Listen to “I Don’t Love You Anymore” HERE.

Cliché: What was it like to have the opportunity to be able to study at The BRIT School?

Gorran: BRIT definitely helped shape me into the artist I am today. It was an incredibly inspiring place to be for those 2 years of studying there. The school has such an inclusive, kind atmosphere, and is somewhere where you can really discover who you are. It was where I began properly writing songs, and I started to develop my sound during my time at the school too. I would write songs on the train to and from BRIT, as I had a one and a half hour journey there and back so had a lot of time to kill. It’s just an amazing place, and I’m so grateful to have been able to go there.

Who would you say influences your music the most?

I’d say artists such as Lauv, Post Malone, Harry Styles, Rex Orange County, Billie Eilish, Troye Sivan and Dua Lipa are all big influences on my sound in their own way, but honestly I believe that every piece of music I’ve ever heard has subconsciously influenced my writing style in some way.

What was the first song you ever released? What did that mean to you?

The first song I released was ‘Easy For You’. The song is significant because it was the song that I feel formed the foundation of my sound. I was 17 when I wrote the song, and I’d just been through a pretty rough patch in the relationship I was in – I’d found out that she’d been unfaithful. It was the first song that I’d written lyrics that meant so much to me personally, which I think is what makes the song so special for me.

Talk about your newest single, “I Don’t Love You Anymore.”

The song is about the time that I realised I was no longer in love with the person I thought I was going to spend the rest of my life with. It was incredibly hard to come to terms with. Writing this song really helped me a lot.

The song is about falling out of love with someone and you were actually going through a break up during the writing process. Do you think that the end of that relationship helped you to be more vulnerable and honest with your feelings?

Definitely. I started writing the song a month before the break up, and I really did feel as though once we ended it, I was free to write down my feelings without a filter. It allowed me to really let everything out.

What advice do you have to someone currently experiencing heartbreak?

It’s hard to get through, but you’ll come out of it as a stronger person eventually. Cry as much as you need to, let it all out, and learn from the experience. Your happiness should come first.

Tell us about your other track, “Roses.”

The song was actually originally inspired by my little sister – it explores the idea that we should be listening to young people more than I think many of us currently are, as they have very valid views that we should not disregard simply because of their age. I watched as my little sister, who I consider to be incredibly wise and intelligent for her age, had this happen to her – it’s frustrating as I can see that she, and others, have the potential to shine and make a diﬀerence, but their ideas are constantly suppressed by certain close-minded people in society.

If you had a message for young people out there who think their voice may not be heard, particularly young women, what would you say?

Keep doing your thing, they will listen one day. Never stop talking.

Gorran Confronts Hard Truths in New Single, “I Don’t Love You Anymore.” Photo Credit: Cheska Lotherington.