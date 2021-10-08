GRAMMY-Winning evrYwhr Releases Dreamy Video For “Tie Dye”

Today, GRAMMY-winning singer-songwriter evrYwhr returns with his new video for his single “Tie Dye” released last month. Since its release, the soulful, self-love-inspired track has already found its way onto a plethora of tastemaker playlists including Apple’s New in R&B, NPR’s “New Music Friday”, Tidal’s “Rhythm and Groove”, and “Chill Pop. Watch the video for “Tie Dye” on YouTube HERE.

The Blair Taylor (2 Chainz, G-Eazy) produced track brings evrYwhr’s eclectic blend of neo-soul, R&B, and pop to the forefront with richly textured melodies and airy flute accents that weaves colorful sounds – free-flowing, like the colors of a “Tie Dye” pattern. The song invites listeners on a journey of self-love, acceptance, and positivity – an especially timely sentiment after a period of unrest globally.

Filmed against the stunning backdrop of Los Angeles, the video for “Tie Dye ” video serves as a love letter to the city and community that welcomed him with open arms as a transplant. We watch as evYwhr ventures through a warm and inviting LA streetscape, enjoying good times with friends and family – from backyard BBQs to picturesque scenes on the beach. Of the video, evrYwhr shares: “Though I’m originally from Michigan, the community I uncovered on the West coast has been a garden bed for my growth over the last 10-years. I’ve discovered deeper layers of my truth on the coastline where the ocean waves molded my being like the shore”.

With community, connection, and family a priority for evrYwhr, the making of the “Tie Dye” video was an especially significant experience. “One of the most beautiful things about this shoot were the moments captured with my family and friends. For the majority of us, it was the first time we connected face to face since the pandemic hit. ‘Tie Dye’ was our homecoming”. Fittingly, sunflowers feature throughout the video to represent a period of blossoming.

2021 has marked an exciting creative period for evrYwhr. Beginning with the release of single “Positive Vibes”, evrYwhr has returned with a string of new releases imbued with his trademark buoyant lyricism and eloquent vocal delivery. evYwhr also recently premiered the first episode of his Transit Pictures produced show “Destination evrYwhr”. Showcasing his passion for global culture, “Destination evrYwhr” follows his travels to Cambodia where evrYwhr connects with people through the medium of music.

Look for ‘Tie Dye’ as part of evrYwhr’s awaited debut album set to be released in the summer of 2022 under label Saint & Citizen music.

ABOUT everywhere

Grammy award-winning songwriter, singer, spoken wordsmith, and producer are accurate nouns when touting the artist known as evrYwhr (pronounced Everywhere), but ‘music visionary’ may be a more complete and veracious term. His music is an eclectic mix of positive, uplifting R&B/Pop with a cinematic-orchestral feel.

evrYwhr (birth name Michael Jefferson) was born and raised in Port Huron, Michigan to a loving working-class family helmed by parents bonded by a 40+ year marriage. evrYwhr’s love and obsession for all things music began at the age of 5 while sitting next to his dad on the family sofa listening to old Stax and Motown records. In addition, he would engulf himself in the sounds of artists like Curtis Mayfield, Michael Jackson, and New Edition. By age 9, evrYwhr began singing, and at 14 scribed his first song.

He earned a degree in Sales & Business Marketing while attending Western Michigan University, but his true desire was to become a successful songwriter and recording artist. In 2010, he made a bold move to Los Angeles. “If you’re gonna work, you have to be at the office,” he says. “The move was the biggest decision I ever made because I knew no one in Los Angeles, and I would truly be on my own.”

evrYwhr wasted no time getting acclimated in the “City of Angels” and networking his way into collaborating with emerging pop artists like Leona Lewis, Mila J, and Aaron Carter. It wasn’t long before he co-wrote two songs entitled “Confessions” and “Violence” for Gospel rapper Lecrae’s 2013 Grammy-winning album Gravity.

LA not only brought success to his craft but the birth of his son, Zion, and Freedom Love Tribe Gang. FLTG is a posse of open-minded, high vibrating souls manifesting love and peace.

evrYwhr released his empowering single “Letter to the White House” on October 16, 2020, which received critical acclaim and support from the Democratic National Committee (DNC), Harlem Chamber of Commerce, Harvard University, iHeartRadio. The song went on to serve as an anthem for numerous voting campaigns surrounding the 2020 US Presidential Election. Additionally, in the midst of the global COVID-19 pandemic, he has partnered with the Recording Academy to donate a percentage of the song’s royalty proceeds to Music Cares’ initiative to support struggling artists affected by the pandemic.

2021 kicked off with an international bang when KPOP artists, MCND released their tune, “CRUSH” which evryWhr co-wrote.

On February 12, 2021, evrYwhr put out his follow-up single ‘Positive Vibes’ perching itself on several revered playlists: Apple (New in R&B), Shazam (The Best New Music), Deezer (X_pop), and Tunecore (New Music Friday + Sunday Soundtrack). Both singles scored support from Viacom’s BET and MTV.

Further showcasing his passion for world cultures, evrYwhr also released the first episode of his new Transit Pictures produced show, ‘Destination evrYwhr,’ which premieres exclusively on KevOnStage Studios. The show showcases his travels to Cambodia where he connects with people and their experiences through the medium of music.

evrYwhr is set to release his newest single ‘Tie Dye’ on August 27, 2021. ‘Tie Dye’ is a part of evrYwhr’s awaited debut album set to be released in the summer of 2022 under label Saint & Citizen music.

