Great Good Fine Ok find interstellar love in “Touch”

by Saturday, September 8, 2018
New York City synth pop duo, Great Good Fine Ok, have shared the intergalactic video for their latest single “Touch.” The striking short film picks up where the pairs previous “Change” music video left off.

GGFO’s cinematic Touch visual was brought to life by RiTE Media Group in Atlanta under creative direction of Sam Mason. According to band the underlying theme to the intergalactic love treatment is “that you cannot escape your destiny. Adding, Traveling through a wormhole to a distant planet only brought the space explorer closer to reuniting with his true love.”

Colorful and danceable, both songs are from their upcoming EP due out later this year via Ultra Records.

Watch Great Good Fine Ok find interstellar love in “Touch”: 

Keep up with Great Good Fine Ok online:

Image provide by: Great Good Fine Ok / Ultra Records
