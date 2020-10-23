Griff Clawsom “CHASING HIGHS” Debut Single out Now

Los Angeles, CA, Griff Clawson is an LA-based, Orange County-raised singer/songwriter who has gained immense support & recognition for his anthemic voice on tracks with DJ global-stars such as ARTY, Matoma, Devault, Manilla Killa and Boombox Cartel.

His debut solo single, titled “Chasing Highs” is OUT NOW, released independently.

“This song was made late one night in the basement of my buddy’s old house in Silver Lake. This song is about bittersweet acceptance, chasing after something that doesn’t really exist any more, or at least not in the same way, but ultimately being at peace with it. Falling in love makes it hard to see past things. So when a love fades or something else happens, you find yourself looking for that same feeling in something else or another person. There’s an implicit nostalgia that comes along with any good thing, because you’ll always cherish it, even if there are more good things coming down the line.”

Griff Clawson on “Chasing Highs”

The track is a departure from the dancefloor-friendly climaxes that would normally be found underneath Clawson’s emotive vocals. “Chasing Highs” is a stripped back acoustic-pop track that finds Clawson back at his roots. At age 11, Clawson picked up his first guitar and started writing his own songs. Later, at age 14, he was selling out local coffee houses in Southern California—armed with just his electrifying voice and an acoustic guitar.

In an alternative 2020 without COVID-19, Billboard is confident that his track with EDM heavyweight ARTY “You’re Not Alone” would be “one of the summer’s favored mainstage anthems…”

In moving the focus of his career to releasing his own singles, Clawson is poised to finish the year in stride. Listen to his new single, “Chasing Highs” and check him out on socials at the links below.

Griff Clawson

