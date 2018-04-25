He Is We Summer Tour Dates

Music

by Wednesday, April 25, 2018
For Immediate Release 4/25/2018

“He Is We” will be hitting the road this summer in the U.S. They’ll also be touring the UK and ending in Australia. Their new EP “Hold My Heart” was just released and includes the singles “All I Need” and “Every Other Man”.

You can listen to either single on Spotify here: 
https://open.spotify.com/album/2YoFL95uKCZp1yrdP8IY18

The band will be offering VIP/ M&G on all of these dates. You can view the different options and packages at: www.meetandscream.com 

For more information go to www.facebook.com/heiswe.official 

Images provided by Boleyn Management

