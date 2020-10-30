Herizen Lets Out Her Demons

The dynamic and rising star Herizen is back with her latest EP Demon, out now! Following on from her 2018 well-received debut EP Come over to My House, she shares the exceptionally fierce Demon EP with the world.

Self-penned and co-produced by Herizen – the four-track EP introduces her now-signature grunge, rock-pop sound. The Cuban-Jamaican musician’s enchanting, raw vocal resonates throughout Demon EP. This includes her tenacious latest release ‘Range Rover,’ which is a charged-up industrial alt-pop soundscape. As well as the fiery, heavy bass trap-rock track ‘Hellboy’. Herizen also unveils two new tracks that are the haunting, slow burner ‘Demon’ and the mesmerizing acoustic guitar led ‘Flower’.

On Demon EP, Herizen shares that, “Each song is a memory and a story about a certain situation. The name ‘Demon’ comes from feeling like I almost had a doppelgänger as a partner. In a sense, we were so much alike, but he was bringing out my demon. It’s about me allowing this crazy, wild side out.”

Check out the video for Demon below!

When it comes to making music, Herizen says “I want to be more than myself every year. I don’t want to stop making music. I’m not hiding from pain. I’m a human, and this is how I express myself. I hope it can get people through similar situations. Go into love blindly, trust it, and don’t be scared of how it’s going to end up. The message I want to send is it’s good to get hurt. You’re stronger afterwards.”

Herizen has received support from the likes of Wonderland, i-D, Vogue, Grazia, Interview Magazine, Elle UK, Complex, Nylon, Paper Magazine, Flaunt Magazine, and Refinery 29. Inspired by her reggae musician father, the twenty three-year-old has been featured on numerous musical projects, including Absofacto’s ‘Thousand Peaces’ EP and the official soundtrack for the Major Lazer’s documentary ‘Give Me Future’. Herizen has toured with Oliver Tree and performed at SXSW.

In addition to her musical achievements, west coast-based Herizen has seen huge accomplishments in the acting world. This includes the leading role of Mylene Cruz on the ground-breaking Netflix series ‘The Get Down’, where she also delivered the soundtrack. She is also currently playing the lead in USA Network’s ‘Dare Me’ which is co-produced by Netflix.

Herizen is one of the most exciting, fearless pop newcomers emerging. With her eyes firmly set for another trailblazing 2021, keep your eyes and ear open for the electric star in the making, Herizen.

Images provided by Zunai Guardiola