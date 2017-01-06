How Civil Youth Plan On Taking Over 2017

I love surprises and the feeling of pure joy that dances in the pit of your stomach when you’re being pleasantly surprised, and let me tell you, I was amazed after discovering the Philly trio that is Civil Youth. From their offstage brotherhood to their onstage unity, together they are, without a doubt, going to be some of the biggest rising stars of 2017.

With their energy on stage and soul-driven and captivating lyrics, Civil Youth is about to shake up this next year, and once you hear them, you won’t want to miss out on anything that they are doing. We caught up with the Civil Youth guys at their show in Orlando, FL on their Behind The Echoes Tour and got to know them a little better.

Cliché: Tell us about yourselves. Who are the artists behind Civil Youth?

Michael Kepko: Civil Youth is Michael Kepko (vocals), Daniel Chapman (guitar), and Evan Seeberger (drums).

How did you form your band?

Civil Youth formed in Boston, Massachusetts by myself and then I brought the music and idea back down to Philly when it didn’t pan out up there. I had known Dan since high school, and Evan had produced the second album. We all knew what this band was about. We all understood what we were trying to do and didn’t want another option in life other than music.

How would you describe your sound to people that have yet to hear your music?

We can be described as Alternative. We grab so much from so many genres, I think that sums it up in a vague manner.

How has your sound developed since you started?

In the beginning, the music was undeveloped. Now, we are a lot heavier, and also more defined with the genres we strive towards.

Your live set is pretty epic. What is the thought process behind how you create such an experience for fans?

People have told us we have an energetic set, which is great to hear because when we play live, it’s our way of releasing stress. It lets us be the people we are comfortable being, so when we get up, we just give it all we have. I think people can relate to the honesty behind what we do, which is what we want.

You guys have been worked on your new album this past year. What was the writing process like for you guys?

The writing process for this newest album was different than what it always has been. This time, Evan wrote a lot of the music with me, and we had a lot of defined writing moments as opposed to sporadic thought.

Do you all play a part in writing the lyrics, or does each member have his own specific role?

I write all the lyrics and music except with the newest album, where Evan wrote half the music.

What should we be most excited about when it comes to your new album?

I think the best part of this album is that it truly is the sound of Civil Youth. It’s unique yet so catchy.

In 2017, what are some goals you have set individually and collectively as a band?

Our personal lives are really this band, so the goals for the band are getting onto a booking agent’s roster and touring with some big bands.

Where would you like to tour this upcoming year?

The UK, hands down.





















Read more Music News on ClicheMag.com

How Civil Youth Plan On Taking Over 2017: Photographed by Imani Givertz