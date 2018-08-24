Influential Inspirations: Time, Environment and Nostalgia

All art comes from somewhere. For me, it’s from the sounds, sights and cultures that surround me. I first started to really notice the surrounding music world when I was around 12 years old. I was entering seventh grade, and it was the beginning of Bar/Bat Mitzvah season in my town. Almost every weekend, someone I knew was having one. Naturally, each party would have a hired band or D.J. Most of my schoolmates had similar tastes in music: basically whatever was popular at the time. Then, the biggest artists were Rihanna, Nelly Furtado, Timbaland, Gwen Stefani and Justin Timberlake. Their songs would be played at each party on heavy rotation.

At that time, however, I was not into pop music. I cared more for music made way before my time. I would choose to listen to what we would now classify as “Dad-rock” bands. My radio station of choice in adolescence was Q104.3, the classic rock station in New York City. Whenever I’d be riding in the car, that station would be on. There were too many bands and songs to keep track of, but the bands that stood out to me were ones that weren’t afraid to experiment and take musical risks; to be driven by both guitars and synths; to write about unconventional topics. Think classic groups and artists like Led Zeppelin, The Who, David Bowie, Pink Floyd and Elton John, and more eclectic new-wavy progressive acts like The Police, Rush, Talking Heads, Phil Collins and Dire Straits. My favorite band then, and still to this day, is Queen, mostly because of their tendency to branch out into many different styles, while remaining easily identifiable.

What inspires me the most are bands and artists that are unapologetic about making a musical statement, and not sounding like anyone else. I’m influenced by bands that don’t just write about relationships or heartbreak (not that there’s anything wrong with that), unless those relationships are about us and the world we live in. I have a deep fascination with the concept of passing time. This is reflected in my latest music video for my song “Wasted Time,” the final single off my debut album, Signals Internalized.

In my middle school years, my other classmates found me weird for not sharing their love for Soulja Boy and T-Pain, and instead favor the music of my parents’ generation. In college, however, I found a deeper appreciation for their musical tastes. From time to time, I would frequently daydream and reflect on the days before I entered my young adult years, and I would start to reminisce about the popular music that would play when I was a teenager. That’s when nostalgia took over. How on earth was I not into these songs at the time? They weren’t played at these parties for no reason. They’re bangers! As soon as I start hearing the opening beat to Rihanna’s “Umbrella,” I can’t help but instantly get in a good mood. Sometimes you may not realize the value of something until it has passed. My love for older pop and rock music certainly hasn’t diminished either. It has expanded my tastes.

Now, I’d like to present two playlists. The first playlist consists of my favorite songs in the realms of classic rock, progressive rock and new wave that have inspired and shaped the original music I make today. The second playlist features my favorite pop songs that have grown on me over the years, and I have now have a deeper appreciation for, mainly due to the nostalgia factor of living life pre-adulthood. Enjoy!

RockyProggyWavy Inspiration:

Nostalgic Pop Jams:

Andrew Feyer, known by most as just Feyer, is a singer, songwriter, composer, producer, and multi-instrumentalist with diverse musical experience spanning many genres and styles. Feyer constructs his unique sound by combining personal yet theatrical lyrics with a classically influenced melodic and instrumental style, coupled with electronic-rock production.

Feyer’s debut full-length album, ‘Signals Internalized’, released in 2017, is now out on all download and streaming platforms.

Follow Feyer:

Website: http://feyermusic.com/

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/FeyerMusic/

Twitter: http://twitter.com/feyermusic

Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/feyermusic/

Tumblr: http://feyermusic.tumblr.com/

(Photo credit: Melissa Anderson)

Read more Music News on ClicheMag.com