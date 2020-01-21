Body Positive Icon Isabelle Makes Waves with Trio of New Singles

Music was Isabelle’s safe haven throughout a difficult childhood. The struggle served as her inspiration for one of a trio of new singles, “Honest Man,” which maintains a sense of resilient optimism and hope for the light at the end of the tunnel. In her newest single, “Feet,” Isabelle channels words of wisdom from her beloved grandmother as she tries to let go of things she can’t control and find peace in the constant pressure of the music industry. She’s also a shining light in the body positive movement and wants to encourage women and girls to stop worrying about anyone else’s opinion and start embracing themselves for who they are. She’s on a mission to prove to young girls that body type should never be a deterrent to pursuing your dreams of music stardom. Check out Isabelle’s music video for her smash hit “Unlabeled” HERE. Join her behind the music experience HERE. And stream her music HERE!

Cliché: When did you discover your passion for singing?

It was actually a very “cliche” beginning – I sang when I started to talk and my mom enrolled me in voice lessons at the age of 7. At that point, I enjoyed it and loved it but It didn’t become what I was going to do for the rest of my life until I was probably 10 years old. The feeling it gave me was addictive.

Talk about your trio of singles! Where do you find the time and energy for such continuous creativity?

I think in general, people don’t realize how much time it takes to craft a song from writing it to releasing it. I wrote these songs over a year’s time. There were many songs that were written but the newest singles felt so necessary to share because they are such important chapters in my life. Writing and creativity comes in waves for me. There are times when I feel like I have nothing to give, but somehow it always swings back around.

Talk about your new single, “FEET.”

“Feet” is my latest single and it has a special meaning – it is about my grandmother and her journey through dementia and how her words meant such different things throughout my life. She used to say “let everything fall to your feet”, which meant relax and let yourself fall asleep when I was a kid. Now, I think of those words and apply them to letting the things I can’t control, pass. At the end of her life, she didn’t remember me, but it is amazing how words can live on with you after a person is gone. I love releasing songs that touch people and remind them of their own lives. Hopefully my music brings comfort and strength to overcome anything, that is my wish.

How do you go about incorporating your grandmother’s advice to “let everything fall at your feet” in your daily life? How do you cope with stress and deadlines and all the expectations of being a public figure?

I try to remember her words whenever I feel overwhelmed. The music industry is not for the faint of heart. If you are in it, you understand that it is hard to stay authentic and true to yourself with the times we are living in with social media and perfection. I always try to listen to my inner voice and do when I think is real and true, regardless of what the trend is. I have to say I haven’t regretted it yet.

Unfortunately, things weren’t always so happy for you. Another one of your new singles, “HONEST MAN,” is about your difficult upbringing. What gave you solace during those hard times?

“Honest Man” is the most personal song I have ever released. There is a light at the end of the tunnel in the song, but it talks about the dark times I had to go through in my childhood to get there. Whether you were bullied growing up, or your parents had a tough relationship, we all had hard moments growing up. I’m so thankful I had music and singing because it was my escape and it still is. Today, I am taking all those experiences and using it to help others through my music, which has given me a feeling of going full circle…and it’s only just begun!

On (literally) a more positive note, how did you become involved with the body positive movement? What’s your philosophy in terms of your own self perception of your body?

I didn’t know anyone growing up that said, “I love my body and I love myself just the way I am.” And that’s a sad thing to say and I know a lot of women who can agree with me. We suppress ourselves constantly because of the devil of comparison. What do we have to give that is beyond our appearance? I love meeting people who change my day because they glow from the inside out. I want to change this way of thinking, and if this is my mission, to help even one person believe in their beauty, then that’s enough for me.



What advice do you have for young girls out there who might be struggling with body image issues?

I have always had a little roaring voice inside me that kept me going. I always felt a greater purpose within myself that was beyond the way I looked or how people perceived me. the only advice I can give is to find the things that bring you the most joy and excitement you have ever had. Stop worrying about anyone else, because they are on the same journey as you, just maybe at another point. All your energy and time should be spent making sure YOU are happy and fulfilled so that you can spread it around.

Why is it so important to you to be a beacon of body positivity specifically for other women in the music industry?

I have looked up to so many women in music since I was very young. Not just for their voices, but for that they stood for as people. I was told from a very early age that I couldn’t pursue a career in the music industry if I didn’t lose weight. It really took away so much of my confidence having that thought and opinion in the back of my head. I didn’t realize it was untrue until I wrote my single “Unlabeled” and saw what an impact I could have on other young girls. Then it clicked with me that this is part of my calling along with my music. I want to be a role model girls look at and say, because of her I know I can do whatever I want and be whoever I want to be.

Read more Music Interviews at ClicheMag.com

Body Positive Icon Isabelle Makes Waves with Trio of New Singles. Photo Credit: Goodwolf Entertainment.