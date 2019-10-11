Liddy Clark Never Hesitates to Speak Her Mind Through Music

Liddy Clark has never been afraid to stand up for herself and others. The singer always gravitated towards the raw honesty of country music and her songs readily embrace vulnerability and truth. Her latest single “Friendly Fire,” attempts to process an unexpected betrayal. A Parkland native, Liddy also penned the highly emotional song “Shot Down (Stand Up)” in response to the Parkland school shooting. She has her sights set on continuing to use her platform to advocate for a variety of human rights issues.

Cliché: When was the moment you first knew you wanted to pursue music?

Liddy Clark: There wasn’t ever really a singular moment I knew I wanted to do this, but I’ve always felt like this is where I belong through every live performance I give.

What first attracted you to the country genre? How would you describe your personal sound?

The grit and truth in the lyrics. Country music has always been a staple in my family, and listening to the different stories in each song really made an impact on me.

Tell us about your new single, “Friendly Fire.”

“Friendly Fire” is a song about someone who betrayed me in a way I didn’t see coming. It was one of those people who gives you an immediate sense of trust the first time you meet them, so when they eventually turn their back on you, it’s blindsiding. I wrote this about that feeling and how it makes it difficult to trust people after that experience.

What was the inspiration behind “Friendly Fire”?

There was a specific person I wrote “Friendly Fire” about, however, I’m sure they haven’t figured it out yet. I got a phone call from a friend telling me about the things this person had done, and as soon as I got home, I went up into my room to write the song. It only took me about 30 minutes because I had so much to say, I just had to organize it all.

You wrote another single, “Shot Down (Stand Up)” in the wake of the tragic Parkland school shooting. Why was it so important to speak out?

I think it’s important to speak out because so many influential figures are afraid to. If you have a platform and you don’t use that platform to stand for anything, it seems like quite a waste. I believe more people are willing to speak out now then say 10 years ago, and I hope that trend continues.

This song is also intensely personal to you because you grew up in Parkland, FL. What was it like knowing your hometown was struck by such a horrible act of violence? What would you say to people who might dismiss gun violence or school shootings as something that would never happen in their community?

I mean I never thought that anything bad would happen in Parkland, it is quite literally the quietest town I know. However, the thing with gun violence in the United States is that it is widespread and nowhere is safe anymore. I had always had a strong opinion about gun violence and how to diminish its presence within the country, but my beliefs just grew stronger in the wake of the Parkland shooting. I think in order for lawmakers to truly understand the severity of the issue they need to imagine themselves in the situation where someone they love is lost to gun violence.

The music video for “Shot Down (Stand Up)” was recently awarded a Global Music Award, congratulations! How does it feel for this body of work to be recognized internationally?

Thank you! It’s nice to know that the video is able to have such a unique impact on people, and I really have the team behind the music video to thank for that. I had an idea about how to visually interpret the song, but they completely brought it to life and pushed the message across.

How do you hope to continue to use your platform to advocate for issues that you are passionate about?

I write songs about the things I’m passionate about, and I’m passionate about a lot of human rights issues. I plan to continue to put out any songs that I believe can carry a strong enough message, and I plan to continue to publicly support organizations that help fight for these rights.

You’re a proud member of Gen Z! What advice do you have to fellow Gen Z teens and young adults who might be struggling to find their place in the world?

Haha I guess I am! The best piece of advice I can give is to not close yourself off to new experiences. It’s really easy to get comfortable with the way things are, but the best way to grow is to push yourself into new situations.

Any new music in the works?

Always! Currently writing like crazy right now and producing some new songs in the studio, very excited to share it with y’all very very soon.

