Summer Mckeen Talks about Her New Music Community : Keen On

If you have been immersed in the world of Social Media, you may have heard of Summer Mckeen. Summer is an Influencer, Actor, Model, Musician and Business Woman. She has 2.25 Million Subscribers on Youtube and 1.8 Million followers on Instagram. Summer shares with us all about her deep love for music and how led her to her newest business endeavor.

You started doing YouTube in 2012, nearly 10 years ago, how has your content and YouTube as a whole changed since then?

It honestly hasn’t changed too much as far as content goes. It’s so cool because you can go back on my channel and watch me grow up, but other than the progression of becoming an adult, I don’t think much has changed! I think I’ve become more comfortable with sharing the failures of life and showing how growth only comes from failure. I’ve kind of gone from the “girl next door” to “the big sister” figure on my channel. I just want to live and grow with my subscribers in a positive way.

Many people around the world look at you as an inspiration. Do you have anyone that inspires you?

I think where I find my inspiration is constantly changing. I have found inspiration in my peers, my family and through whatever it is I spend my time on outside of YouTube. Inspiration is everywhere!

One of your newest business endeavors is Keen On, can you share with us what it is all about and what inspired you to start it?

Music has always been a huge part of my life. Even since I was super little, I can’t remember a time I wasn’t constantly listening to music. I’ve taken piano lessons, voice lessons, had musically talented family friends, gone to as many concerts I can, and even recorded a song that is now on Spotify. I would die if I didn’t have music! Because of my passion for music, I brought it onto my YouTube channel through “music playlist” videos where I share all the songs I listen to. This resonated really well with my followers, which translated to earning over 100k followers on Spotify. I knew I wanted to use my platform for something I was passionate about, and music just made sense. My goal for Keen On is to highlight smaller artists and give them the platform they deserve, bring like-minded, music-loving people together, and introduce people to new sounds. I can’t wait for what’s to come for Keen On… we have plenty of projects in the works.

Who are some of your favorite musical artists?

My all-time favorite will always be Kevin Parker (aka Tame Impala). His sound is unlike anything I’ve listened to before and my appreciation for his insane talent is through the roof. I’ve been listening to him forever. I also love Mac Demarco so much that I’ve taken every chance I can to see him in concert… I’ve seen him four times now! A few others I love are Her’s, Flume, MGMT, Beck, STRFKR, Beach House, Sure Sure, Kacey Musgraves and SO many more!

You have worked with brands like Maybelline, Billabong, and Gucci, but how different is working on a community like Keen On, that you created?

It’s a totally new world for me. Usually, I work with pros on the teams of these huge brands that have been in the business forever and know exactly what they’re doing. But with Keen On, I am supposed to be the pro. I’m so lucky to have a team that helps me with everything, but at the end of the day, everything is ultimately up to me. It’s a huge learning experience with every step we take, but it feels so amazing to know I started something that has infinite potential!

What’s next for Keen On?

We’re working on a number of things, but nothing that I can say juuuust yet. We have so much planned for Keen On this year that you’ll get to listen to very soon . Cannot wait! Stay tuned, because Keen On has so much coming up! Follow the IG @keenon so you won’t miss a thing!

Images Provided By: Mia McCarthy