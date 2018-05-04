Music

Iraqi-Syrian artist Wafia joins Louis the Child on “Better Not”

by Friday, May 4, 2018

The Netherlands-born, Iraqi-Syrian artist Wafia joins Louis the Child on “Better Not” – a harmony-laced track built on steel drum tones, marimba rhythms, and brightly textured beats. The duo’s first collaboration with Wafia, the song finds the Australian singer/songwriter threading her ethereal vocals through sweetly hopeful lyrics. She shares, “This song was such a sweet thing to write from a perspective I hadn’t explored before. Working with Robby and Freddy was so effortless and fun. It was hard not to dance in the studio anytime that drop came in.”

‘Better Not’ follows the release of Wafia’s second EP VIII which included tracks ‘83 Days’, ‘Bodies’ and ‘Only Love’. Confident and brave in production and delivery, the release explores themes of love, loss and understanding with an ever-changing world and has garnered the attention of industry and fans alike.

Listen to “Better Not”:

 

