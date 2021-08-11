Music

JaiRasta Releases New Album, “Hot Boy Summer”

by Wednesday, August 11, 2021

Hailing from Atlanta, JaiRasta is an upcoming alternative Hip Hop/bedroom pop artist that is not only catchy and abundant in wordplay but uniquely nostalgic.

Influenced by KiD CuDi, Owl City, and Lil Wayne, He creates his realm of music and rocks out; Expressing himself through his music has always been therapy for him.

Following his break-up tape, “Boys Cry Too,” JaiRasta transforms and introduces a new sound that is not only fueled by rage but also pain, regret, and all the elements that come with the heartbreak or loss of someone you love.

This album, “Hot Boy Summer,” has the perfect set of songs to kick off a hot boy summer and JaiRasta’s therapeutic way to bounce back from his heartbreak.

