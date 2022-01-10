Menu
James Qupid Unleashes “Super Clean” Music Video

January 10, 2022
The super talented James Qupid is back with a new music video for his single, “Super Clean,” to kick off the new year. The self-produced track is laced with heavenly harmonies and bass thumping 808s. The vibey jam is brought to life with visuals from Oasis Imagery.

“Super Clean” combines R&B and Hip-Hop/Rap. The track is meant to be a fun, catchy song that embraces confidence. “‘Super Clean’ embodies what it means to be the flyest in the room,” James Qupid explains. The music video is a clever rendition of the anthem, and features clean visuals and phenomenal dancing.

“Super Clean” showcases James Qupid’s versatility with his smooth flow and silky vocals. The singer-songwriter and producer is only getting started in 2022. James Qupid is ready to take over this year. Go grab your best outfit, throw your shades on, and press play on “Super Clean.”

Image provided by Oasis Imagery (@oasisimagery)

