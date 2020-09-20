Jayse Vegas is ‘Born Again’

Indie queer-pop artist Jayse Vegas is a rising star! His latest release “Born Again” is an honest representation of stepping into a new phase in life. The song, produced and written by Jayse, is inspired by conversations he has had with himself. “Born Again” blossomed from the introspective journey Jayse experienced in quarantine and the growth he gained from it.

Of his latest drop, Jayse Vegas says, “I believe in order to become who we truly are, we’ve got to experience a thousand deaths spiritually and emotionally. Every time we reach a higher level in our life, we are not the person we were before. With every failure and success, comes an opportunity to be ‘born again’ mentally.”

Watch the video for “Born Again” Here!

Jayse describes the inspiration behind the video by saying, “During the beginning months of the pandemic I spent a good amount of time alone. It was an experience like I’ve never had before. Similar to things I’ve felt in the past, but more optimistic and accepting, this moment in my life is me leaving one phase behind and stepping into a whole new world.

This experience has made me feel empowered, as I’ve discovered new ways to trust and believe in myself. I’m hoping to channel those emotions through the music video. No grand storyline, just lyrics and vulnerability. Oh, and sex appeal.”

About the Artist

Jayse Vegas is a 25 year old independent artist based in New York City. Since his 2015 debut EP, Jayse has been the creative vision behind his musical and visual releases. His nightlife presence is felt all throughout the city and he is a strong advocate and member of the LGBTQIA+ community. After winning multiple awards and hosting countless events across the tri-state area, Jayse Vegas is ready to conquer the world!

Images provided by Thomas Anomolous and Jeremy Torres