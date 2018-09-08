Music

Jennifer Denali gets personal on “Painkiller”

by Saturday, September 8, 2018

New York City native and powerhouse singer Jennifer Denali is the girl next door you dont want to f*ck with. Preceding her debut album, Denali releases ”Painkiller” an honest track with deep lyrics showing how it is necessary to numb the pain of going through a loss.

The new single has a groovy upbeat rhythm with heavy guitar and bass with lyrics that do not necessarily represent that. The lyrics are about losing someone to addiction and ironically using painkillers to numb the pain. It exposes the true suffering she went through and how it is part of human nature to use a shortcut to a temporary high but for a permanent low. On why she wrote it Jennifer says, “I’ve seen it and experienced it myself. It’s obviously an epidemic in our world. I wrote it because its real and its true. I wrote it because thats my way of getting through.”

Jennifer Denali gets personal on “Painkiller” – listen here:

 

