New York City native and powerhouse singer Jennifer Denali is the girl next door you dont want to f*ck with. Preceding her debut album, Denali releases ”Painkiller” an honest track with deep lyrics showing how it is necessary to numb the pain of going through a loss.
The new single has a groovy upbeat rhythm with heavy guitar and bass with lyrics that do not necessarily represent that. The lyrics are about losing someone to addiction and ironically using painkillers to numb the pain. It exposes the true suffering she went through and how it is part of human nature to use a shortcut to a temporary high but for a permanent low. On why she wrote it Jennifer says, “I’ve seen it and experienced it myself. It’s obviously an epidemic in our world. I wrote it because its real and its true. I wrote it because thats my way of getting through.”
Jennifer Denali gets personal on “Painkiller” – listen here:
