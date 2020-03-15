Music

Josephine Relli – No 1 (feat. Kay-Ree & Wavy Baby)

by Sunday, March 15, 2020
Josephine Relli

Josephine Relli is a recording artist, model and actor. She released her debut album “Miscellaneous” in 2016 and has continued to churn out an eclectic array of music ever since. She attended the International Modeling and Talent Association (IMTA) and has participated in high-end events with the likes of the mega-brand Macy’s. And she made her onscreen debut in Chloë Sevigny’s short film, “Carmen.” Josephine is now writing and producing her own music as she fine-tunes her unique sound. She prides herself on intentionally avoiding genres, and is as equally at ease in the hip-hop and R&B worlds as she is in alternative or pop space.

Josephine’s duology album “Slow Down/Falling” – available for pre-order now – released on all major platforms on February 2, 2020. For more information on Josephine, please visit: josephinerelli.com.

Featured Image provided by Miranda Penn Turin
Read more music video releases on Clichemag.com

,
I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

← Previous post

Why Luxury Hangers Can Transform Your Wardrobe
You may also like
Fernando Triff Drops Let’s Rock Music Video
Fernando Triff Drops Let’s Rock Music Video
Lauren Davidson ‘Love Ain’t Fair’ [Exclusive Premiere]
Lauren Davidson ‘Love Ain’t Fair’ [Exclusive Premiere]
Rachel Ohnsman Premiers Her New Video “Cliché” on The Honey Pop
Rachel Ohnsman Premiers Her New Video “Cliché” on The Honey Pop

No Comments Yet.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

close-link