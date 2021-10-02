JOSH LUMSDEN PREMIERE “LOVE ME BACK” VIDEO

Josh Lumsden’s new music video, “Love Me Back” premieres on Friday, October 1st, 2021. The vibrant, futuristic, and sci-fi inspired video was filmed on location in New York City. It was directed by Mikey Harmon, watch it now.

Josh Lumsden’s new music video, “Love Me Back” premieres on Friday, October 1st, 2021. The vibrant, futuristic, and sci-fi inspired video was filmed on location in New York City. It was directed by Mikey Harmon, watch it now at

“Love Me Back” is the newest single from Josh Lumsden, self-produced musician born & raised in Austin, Texas, now based in New York City. The music video was directed by Mikey Harmon, with entire video staff being under the LGBTQIA umbrella. Josh Lumsden and Mikey Harmon met in underground NYC nightlife and had planned to collaborate for many months but had been delayed due to the pandemic. The music video showcases Lumsden in a futuristic, sci-fi performance & visual style video with embedded narratives of love and loneliness that tie directly into the song’s lyrics.

Josh Lumsden is currently working on new music, including an EP, with much more visual media.

Streaming Links:

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/0hvGOj4NVhJpA6Nqpmxp1v

Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/artist/josh-lumsden/1440730739

Social Links:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/joshlumsdenmusic/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/realJoshLumsden

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/joshlumsdenmusic

Read more music press releases at ClichéMag.com

Images provided by Flickr, Unsplash, Pexels, Pixabay & Creative Commons