Julia Rizik Pushes the Boundaries on New EP ‘Self Destructive’

Julia Rizik is no stranger to pushing the limits. After her successful debut as a country music star performing at festivals like Stagecoach and Country Thunder, she took time in 2020 to reflect on her artistry. Through this, Rizik decided it was time to push herself out of her comfort zone. Her desire for creative freedom drew her to find a home within the alternative, R&B pop sound. Her latest body of work showcases her passion for this genre and her transition as an artist.

Julia, a multi-talented artist, used her time in quarantine to confront her feelings about her toxic relationship and the inevitable heartbreak. By writing in search of therapy and clarity, Julia culminated her debut indie-pop EP “Self Destructive.” The five-song EP highlights the typical emotions attached to heartbreak and self-reflection that we all face. The title track “Self Destructive” drops April 23rd followed by the music video release on April 28th. Ahead of these exciting releases, we caught up with Julia Rizik to discuss her evolution as an artist, her upcoming EP, and much more!

Cliché: What inspired you to become a musician? How did you get your start?

Julia Rizik: I got my start in music at an open mic night when I was 11 years old. It was that night that I realized music was my calling. I was on stage, staring at the audience, and for the first time, I felt complete.

Where do you draw inspiration from when you sit down to write a song?

I write about everything. I have such a crazy songwriter imagination that I could turn anything into a story to write about. Most often, though, I’m writing about my own experiences with love, heartbreak, anxiety, etc.

Is there a music genre that attracts you the most as a listener?

As a listener, I’m most drawn to Motown. I know that’s an old genre, but I truly think it’s the greatest of all time. I think Motown changed music forever, and we have so much to learn from its singers and songwriters.

Tell us about your upcoming EP, “Self Destruction.”

“Self Destructive” is a 5 song project telling the story of my life over the last two and a half years. 2018-2020 was a transitional period for me, and I learned so much about myself during that time period, “Self Destructive” just follows that period of time.

Who are some of your musical inspirations and idols?

Hmm, where to start! I really love the artistries of Lana Del Rey, Rihanna, The Weeknd, Post Malone, a few others. I feel so inspired by their voices and songwriting, especially.

What can we expect next from you?

Well, my new EP is coming soon, and I’m so anxious for the release. I’m hoping at some point this year, it will be safe to get back on stage. I miss performing so much. My plan is to keep writing and releasing music & connecting with listeners & creating those bonds. I’m so grateful to be here doing what I love.

Images Provided by Mikaela Rizik