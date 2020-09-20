Julian Lamadrid Reminds us to Trust in the Universe with New Single “Patience”

ARISTA RECORDS ARTIST

JULIAN LAMADRID

RELEASES NEW SINGLE “PATIENCE”

“The 21-year-old grew up on Elvis, Pink Floyd, Bowie, Iggy Pop, and Lou Reed, inspiring an eclectic mix of his artistry.”

– FLAUNT

(New York, NY – September 18, 2020) 22-year-old Mexican singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist, Julian Lamadrid, is primed for the release of his newest single, ‘Patience” along with the official music video out today via Arista Records.

Minimalism and tranquility are widely evident as overarching themes in the video for “Patience,” the whole of which features only a dancing Julian against a vast, color-changing backdrop. There are no other actors or inanimate objects, other than the synth we see Julian standing behind in the video’s opening. It’s as minimalistic as it gets, and yet you can’t take your eyes off of it.

“Patience is a practice of minimalism and tranquility,” shares Julian.

“The song is a reminder to take it easy and trust in the universe. The first verse acts as an inner dialogue, a reminder to myself that luck isn’t involved in any of this, it’s all about patience and persistence. The second verse is from the perspective of my father singing to me, acknowledging my frustrations, and urging me to stay calm and keep dancing.”

Born to Mexican immigrants, Julian moved to New York City from Dubai at the age of 18, crediting films such as ‘Taxi Driver’ and ‘Midnight Cowboy’ as reasons to enroll in New York University’s film school. He then graduated early upon signing with Arista Records/Sony Music Entertainment.

Frustrated by the societal pressure to create data driven and social media-focused art, Julian set out to create an audible pathway towards the future of pop music. He brings a refreshingly global perspective to his craft – an infectious blend of New Wave, bedroom-pop and British Rock.

Since beginning his musical journey, Julian has been praised by notable tastemakers like Wonderland, CLASH, Flaunt Magazine, TMRW Magazine, VMAN, Billboard and more. 1883 Magazine lauded him for “living and breathing art in its many forms.”

“Patience” follows the April 2020 release of the hit single, “My Time,” a multi-layered and beat-driven track entirely written and produced by Julian. In 2019, Julian released his project, Mala Noche, which featured the tracks, “Mess”, “Neon”, “Die Young”, “Red Car” and “Moment.” Not only did Julian compose and produce the entire project, he also directed the accompanying visuals.

“…his own private Bohemian Rhapsody.”

WONDERLAND

“‘…a dazzling pop exposition that features a frenzied, undeniably charismatic vocal.”

CLASH

