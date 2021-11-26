JVNA Takes Listeners On A Deep, Personal Journey Through 12-Track Debut Studio Album “Hope In Chaos” and Announces Album-Themed 2022 Tour

LA-based artist JVNA releases her stunning debut album “Hope In Chaos,” a deeply personal and emotive body of work with a unique sonic style drawing from pop, rock, and bass elements. The twelve-track LP explores many of her life experiences, covering a range of sometimes dark elements, including the loss of her father, guilt, love, lust, sexism, and determination. The opening track “Chaos” sets an ominous tone for the first half of the album, which represents the first, most painful stages of grief. “Where You Are” sees JVNA expressing a deep longing for lost love with cinematic sonic elements, while “Ghost” showcases a future bass style. “Sins” captures the sultry and turbulent energy of lust and questionable decisions. The first half of the album closes with the interlude “Hope,” which introduces JVNA‘s movement into the healing process of grief. She tries to remember the good times of a painful relationship with “At Least It Was Fun,” while the ensuing tracks all lead up to the cathartic healing process with the epilogue “Fly.” “Hope In Chaos” is a truly beautiful and meaningful musical journey that fans of multiple genres will appreciate, whether they’re going through a tough time or just looking for a track to rock out to. Be on the lookout for album-themed “Hope In Chaos Tour“, starting on February 19. Tickets are available here.

California-based singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist JVNA produces electronic music that plays at the dichotomy of light and dark, bass and melody, organic and synthetic. Raised by Taiwanese immigrants, JVNA studied classical piano from the age of 6 and started writing songs when she was 11. Her studies continued at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music, where she learned to score films and video games. Initially, JVNA made fun edits and remixes of her favorite anime and video game soundtracks; her take on MapleStory‘s “Login Theme” caught fire on the internet, earning half a million views in 24 hours. Her 2018 song “I’m With You,” inspired by her father’s death two years earlier, dared to dive deep into an emotional world. JVNA self-directed the song’s music video. The Follow-up single “Catch Me,” released in 2019, took JVNA on a sold-out tour across the United States. Due to the pandemic, it was canceled, and JVNA returned to the studio to focus on the album’s production. She pushed herself to incorporate more live keys, piano, and organic textures. “Hope In Chaos” is a diverse collection of styles featuring JVNA‘s voice like it’s never been heard before, opening up about so much more than the standard dance floor love songs.

“Hope In Chaos Tour” dates so far (more dates TBA, info and tickets here):

Feb 19 – The Republik – Honolulu, HI, United States

Feb 26 – Fonda Theatre – Los Angeles, CA, United States

Feb 27 – The Regency Ballroom – San Francisco, CA, United States

Mar 03 – Sessions Music Hall – Eugene, OR, United States

Mar 04 – Neumos – Seattle, WA, United States

Mar 05 – 45 East – Portland, OR, United States

Mar 12 – The Loft – Minneapolis, MN, United States

Mar 24 – Mod Club Theatre – Toronto, ON, Canada

Mar 26 – Liquid – Madison, WI, United States

Apr 02 – The Studio at Webster Hall – New York, NY, United States

Apr 08 – The Church – Denver, CO, United States

“Hope In Chaos” tracklist:

01. JVNA – Chaos (Prelude)

02. JVNA – Where You Are

03. JVNA – Ghost

04. JVNA – Breakdown

05. JVNA – Sins

06. JVNA – 18

07. JVNA – Bullseye

08. JVNA – Hope (Interlude)

09. JVNA – It Least It Was Fun

10. JVNA – Dystopia

11. JVNA – True Colors

12. JVNA – Fly

