K-Syran ft. Arja Saijonmaa “She”

As a celebration of International Women’s Day and a commemoration of the strong women all around us, two prominent and celebrated artists are coming together for a rendition of the song, ‘She’. A famous ballad celebrating women, the new single by Arja Saijonmaa and K-Syran is set to release this month.

Finnish singer Arja Saijonmaa has always been at the forefront of making an impact with both her music and activism, whilst K-Syran has always been championing women’s rights and creating a movement with her music, support for female-led brands and businesses and digital platforms.

Coming together for this special single, both artists are hoping to remind their listeners about the importance of unity, the concept of empowerment and the need for us to come together.

#ksyran #arja #she #internationalwomensday