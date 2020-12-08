Karissa Ella Drops Feel-Good Single Girls

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (August 21, 2020) –Karissa Ella is encouraging women to remain true to themselves with her new single “Girls.” Exclusively premiered by Celeb Secrets and Celeb Secrets Country, this song is bound to be the song of the Summer with it’s important message and feel-good vibe. Karissa is encouraging all the girls to be independent and reminds them that they are all beautiful with this new song. Listen to the single here.

“This song is a reminder to embrace who you are and never change! We are all strong, unique, and beautiful. Keep doing your thing and keep taking over the world! I am excited to hear what listeners think of my new single ‘Girls,’” says Ella.

“A catchy hook that encourages girls to be the best versions of themselves.” – Juliet Schroder, Celeb Secrets

“Girls” was written by Karissa Ella with Kalsey Kulyk and producer Alex Seier and is featured in Nashville Briefing’s New Music Round Up playlist and NYCountry Swag’s New Country Music playlist.

As most artists have experienced a change in plans this year, Karissa is no different. Making the best of the situation, she has been busy working on new music. Expect more from the budding singer/songwriter throughout the rest of the year. Keep up to date with Karissa on her website, Instagram and TikTok.

About Karissa Ella

Karissa Ella’s youthful and soulful style is a breath of fresh air in today’s world of country music, and she’s been recognized for it by Radio Disney Country, CMT and countless media outlets. Inspired by the likes of Shania Twain, Gretchen Wilson, Garth Brooks and Carrie Underwood, her music, writing and live performances attract people of all ages. Armed with a Music Entertainment Degree from Belmont University and having been singing for crowds from the young age of 10 years old, Karissa is one of country music’s rising stars! Karissa Ella currently resides in Nashville and performs at venues and private venues throughout the U.S, especially in Tenn., Wis. and Ohio. In June 2018, she completed her first EP, having co-wrote two of the three songs. Her second EP, Blossom, came out Summer 2019 with songs like “VACAY” featured by Parade.com and “Me and Luke” by Medium and Taste of Country. Expect more new music from Karissa in the coming year. For more information, visit karissaella.com.

