Karl Wolf Releases Highly Awaited LP “2AM Vibes”

Karl Wolf’s highly awaited LP, 2AM Vibes, is finally here. 2 AM is that sweet-spot hour when Karl’s productions come alive—when he feels most inspired. What Karl enjoyed most during the making of 2AM Vibes was the amount of real-time feedback and engagement he was able to receive from fans on TikTok during the pandemic. In fact, the majority of the album’s collaborations feature up-and-coming musicians who Karl had put on after they “duetted” with him on the app.

The album’s latest single is B4 This Lyf is Up: An upbeat & summery, saxophone, Ibiza-style, feel-good track.

“I believe that, more than ever, we should appreciate the smaller things in life, especially as we’ve lost so much this past year. I really hope everyone can take some time to enjoy uplifting music this spring/summer.”

Listen: https://bit.ly/3cN8PtD

Karl Wolf is a Canadian musician raised in Dubai and based in Toronto. He has been a singer, songwriter and producer since 2001, part of the pop duo SKY, then released his first solo album Face Behind the Face in 2006 which was nominated at the JUNOAwards for Best R&B Soul Recording, followed by a second album Bite the Bullet in 2007 which included Karl’s international hit single “Africa” which sold over 1 million units worldwide and spent 8 weeks at #2 on the Billboard CANADIAN HOT 100. “Africa” gained quadruple-platinum status in Canada, reached #1 on iTunes, #1 on AC Radio, #1 on Hot AC Radio and as a result Karl had won a 2008 MTV Europe Music Award.

Karl had followed up this success by releasing chart-topping singles and gold records such as “Carrera”, “Yalla Habibi”, “Mash It Up feat. Juicy J” and “Ghetto Love feat. KardinalOffishall”, which can be found on Wolf’s album Finally Free. Going back to his R&B roots for his album “Stereotype”, he worked with megastar producer Timbaland on his song “Magic Hotel”, amongst some other prominent artists such as Fatman Scoop as well as Canada’s own Classified. In 2015, Karl co-wrote OMI’s “HULA HOOP”. This was followed by the signing of a worldwide publishing deal with BMG Publishing through Zach Katz. 2016 had proven to be another successful year for KW with the release of his EP entitled “The Export Vol. 1”, which included the hit single, “Amateur At Love feat. Kardinal Offishall”. The single landed in the top 10 on the iHeart Radio Charts and was also certified Gold! In addition, Karl recently teamed up with 3-time Grammy Award winner Nelly and renowned producer of the worldwide hit single “Thunder” by Imagine Dragons, Jayson Dezuzio, to create “Way Low”, which was part of the recently released EP: Blacklight (The Export Vol 2). Since then Karl has won several awards, one of them being the SOCAN award for ‘Best Pop Song’ for Bulow’s debut smash hit “Not A Love Song”.

Karl Wolf is back, after several writing projects and successes, with a new single of his own called “Get Away” as well as the release of his new album “2AM Vibes” on April 16th, 2021.

Karl’s label, Lone Wolf Records, owns the masters and rights of this project for the world including Canada and the United States, planning a promotional campaign in association with Factor. Stay tuned!

Read more fashion articles at ClichéMag.com

Images provided by Creative Commons, Flickr, Unsplash, Pexels & Pixabay