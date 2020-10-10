Katie MAC Releases New EP Self Sabotage

Nashville-based pop artist katie MAC has released her new EP Self Sabotage, a follow-up to her first album Tears Like Glitter.

“This EP represents a lot for me. Self Sabotaging has been an ongoing struggle in my life and seeing my personal experiences culminate into art has been very cathartic for me. The project explores my relationships, my career, and my sense of self image by molding those experiences into pop songs that I’m really proud of. I hope when people listen to the EP, they feel like they really know me. And if they relate to the stories, I hope they can feel less alone as we all march forward in pursuit of self love and acceptance. ”

– katie MAC

Mainly co-produced by Kipper Gray and Will Mcbeath, this EP is made up of five tracks including katie MAC’s previously released singles, “No Fun,” “Till It Hurts” and the title track “Self Sabotage”. With honest lyrics and catchy melodies that fuse Nashville style songwriting with modern production, the edgy tracks center around situations that many people can relate to, such as it being easy to unintentionally get caught up in the shortcomings and forgetting to celebrate the positive aspects of life. As a singer-songwriter, katie MAC strives to frame all her personal feelings and experiences into music to reflect her truest self.

With a heavy dose of bubble-gum pop and a sprinkle of pop, katie MAC fuses together your mid-western girl next door sensibilities with a sharp lyricism that materializes into hook-driven pop songs that are both edgy and danceable. Originally from Kansas, katie MAC is a new addition to Nashville’s pop scene, whose “strong vocal chops mark her music with dangerous energy as she catches the ears of both local and international listeners.” – The Huffington Post

Tears Like Glitter, katie MAC’s debut album was released in June 2019, reaching over 500K plays within months. She continued to release music all of which has been warmly received by her growing fan base, generating over a million streams. But what makes katie MAC so unique, is that each track is taken from real-life experiences. Her songs are all about her own life or people she loves, providing an internal layered glimpse into who she is an artist, tending to be very conversational and pointed, allowing herself and her fans to be true to themselves and express their own highs and lows.

