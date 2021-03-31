Music

Kelaska, Recently Released Her New Single "Smother Me"

by Wednesday, March 31, 2021
Kaleska

Kelaska, Recently Released Her New Single “Smother Me.”

“I wrote Smother Me with the intention of having two different meanings. The first and maybe most relatable one, is a bad relationship and the second, is dealing with anxiety. Either way, the message is that something is weighing heavy on you, to the point it takes your breath away. With both concepts, it’s hard to escape something like that once you’re in it. You fall victim to this force and it is a cycle of trying to break free from it, but ultimately losing each time.”

Images provided by Jill King

