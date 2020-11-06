Kids Choice Award-winner Rosie McClelland ‘GIRLS’

Teenage singer, influencer and Kids Choice Award-winner, Rosie McClelland brings a dose of fun to 2020 with another brand new single, ‘Girls’ – out worldwide on October 16th. The young British star’s previous projects include starring in her own Warner Brothers feature film ‘Sophia Grace and Rosie’s Royal Adventure’, while famously being a regular guest on ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’, within which she hosted red carpet interviews for The Grammy’s, MTV VMA and American Music Awards. Rosie has soared, from covering Nicki Minaj’s ‘Superbass’ in a viral hit, to releasing her very own music – including the 3 singles ‘Handstand’, ’LaLa’ and ‘Tik Tok’. With over 2 million followers and more than 500 million views across her content, Rosie is a strong online force among teens alike.

Rosie’s second single this year is ‘Girls’ – a bubble-gum pop anthem with girl power at it’s core. The single captures the high school experience for Gen Z teens, who put friendship first! Including her most cultivated lyrics to date, we witness Rosie arrive in the verses with a woke attitude to growing up. Meanwhile, the chorus and its catchy hook leaves us with an unforgettable reminder that “It don’t get no better than GIRLS!”. Like all of Rosie’s releases, there is an infectious urge to sing along – much like Little Mix’s ‘Wings’ – sporting the same inspired energy, lyrically & sonically.

Rosie’s previous singles have earned over 15 million streams and views online. This release comes during a time where girl empowerment is continuously stronger than ever and where teen pop is a rightful escape, during an ongoing pandemic.

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/RosieMcClelland

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rosiergm

Twitter: https://twiIer.com/PrincessRGM

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@itsrosiergm

Music industry press points : The song was recorded in Los Angeles, produced by K-pop super-producer Alawn (who’s credits include SuperM, NCT 127, Park Bom, Flo Rida), and recent multi-platinum NBC Songland star Dyson (who has also penned hits for BTS, Astrid S, Kenzie, Girls Generation). Rosie recently signed a deal with international management agency The Hello Group, chaired by former Virgin Records and Warner Bros. Records CEO Phil Quartararo and relative new-comer, music executive Taylor Jones.

Read more music press releases at ClichéMag.com

Images provided by Creative Commons, Flickr, Unsplash, Pexels & Pixabay