The 2 Week Diet
Music

Korean Female Rapper “ARTLOVER” Unveils Debut Track “Want U Back”

by Thursday, March 8, 2018

South Korean native and London based K pop prodigy ARTLOVER has announced the release of her debut single “Want U Back” available on all digital retailers March 2. With a background as a makeup artist serving clients such as ELLE, Vogue and Rankin, it’s safe to assume that ARTLOVER has already had her fair share of success. The step from the world of fashion into music might be a small one but nonetheless daunting.

“I really wanted my debut single to shine, and I’ve always thought in terms of music when working with fashion, so it was natural to take this route” the Seoul born singer says. “Want U Back” is a rap driven Soul Pop gem dressed up in a retro suit about immature love and loss.

The single is the result of a collaboration between the singer and the renowned JYP Entertainment producer Tae Seop Lee (Twice, Day 6). The track is the first single off ARTLOVER’S debut EP due out later this year.

Official Website
www.artlovermusic.com

Facebook
www.facebook.com/mynameisartlover

Instragram
www.instagram.com/artlovermusic

Twitter
www.twitter.com/artlovermusic

EPK
https://www.dropbox.com/sh/v7zpbcrrb3dw4og/AACV888CRMcScXSuo6d80K7ha?dl=0

,
I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

← Previous post

Our Favorite 2018 Awards Season Looks
You may also like
The Language of Music
The Language of Music

No Comments Yet.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Stay Updated With Fashion Trends

EXCLUSIVE FASHION TIPS!
SUBSCRIBE!
Join Our Awesome Weekly Newsletter