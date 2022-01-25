Krewella Announce Their New Emotionally Charged Studio Album “The Body Never Lies” and Album-Themed Tour

Throughout their illustrious career, the name Krewella has become known for hard-hitting and yet emotionally charged music. True to form, the sisters’ new forthcoming album “The Body Never Lies” is a shining example of their signature sound. After releasing singles “Never Been Hurt” with BEAUZ and “No Control” with MADGRRL, Krewella announce the 10-track masterpiece, coming out on March 04. The title hints at the range of emotions within the album, with each track as unique and varied as our feelings themselves. After a long wait for this highly anticipated body of work, to say that Krewella has done it again with “The Body Never Lies” would be an understatement. The album coincides with their 2022 album-themed tour featuring their live show, with DJ sets in select cities. The tour kicks off on April 01, covering 2+ months and hitting cities including Seattle, Los Angeles, Chicago, New York City, Denver and more. See below for the album’s tracklist, the tour’s dates and pre-sale of the tour tickets.

“The clench of a fist, the pit in your stomach, the fluid in your veins; the body is a sensor, messenger, keeper of stories, a fortress of the soul, an instrument of knowing, a rocket ship to other worlds. Every cell, pore, and bone recalls the past, absorbs the present, and senses the future. ‘The Body Never Lies‘ is at times an angry, sometimes feverish, but always a euphoric conversation about feeling, remembering, and existing in our individual vessels that encase our soul and memories.” – Krewella

“The Body Never Lies” Tracklist:

01. Intro

02. Traces

03. No Control (with MADGRRL)

04. In the Water

05. War Forever

06. You don’t even have to try

07. Never Been Hurt (with BEAUZ)

08. Drive Away

09. 6 Feet

10. I’m just a monster underneath, my darling

Sisters Jahan and Yasmine exploded onto the scene in 2012 with their debut self-released EP “Play Hard,” which has now been streamed almost 150M times on Spotify alone; additionally, their single “Alive” from the EP has been certified Platinum. Since then, the duo has made a name for themselves and their hard-hitting yet melodic and vocal-driven sound through releases like “Live for the Night,” “Enjoy the Ride,” and more. In 2016, Krewella was awarded a coveted place on Forbes‘s “30 Under 30” list. They have performed at major global music festivals, including Coachella, Lollapalooza, EDC Las Vegas, Ultra Music Festival, iHeartRadio Music Festival, and many others, in addition to their own headlining tours. As one of the main elements of the Krewella canon, the group’s onstage performances serve as the live extension of their music and art, incorporating a multitude of audiovisual elements together with Jahan and Yasmine‘s live vocals and powerful onstage energy.

“The Body Never Lies” Tour:

April 01 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox @ The Market

April 02 – Portland, OR – 45 East (DJ set)

April 08 – Albuquerque, NM – The Salt Yard West (DJ set)

April 09 – Tempe, AZ – Sunbar (DJ set)

April 14 – Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda Theatre

April 16 – San Francisco, CA – The Regency Ballroom

April 21 – Raleigh, NC – Alchemy (DJ set)

April 22 – Atlanta, GA – District Atlanta (DJ set)

April 23 – Charleston, SC – Trio (DJ set)

April 29 – Chicago, IL – Concord Music Hall

April 30 – New York, NY – Webster Hall

May 05 – Salt Lake City, UT – SKY SLC (DJ set)

May 06 – St. Louis, MO – Europe Night Club (DJ set)

May 07 – New Orleans, LA – The Metropolitan (DJ set)

May 13 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre

May 14 – Austin, TX – Cedar St. Courtyard

May 20 – Dallas, TX – Stereo Live

May 21 – Houston, TX – Stereo Live

June 03 – Vancouver, BC – Celebrities Nightclub (DJ set)

June 04 – Honolulu, HI – The Republik (DJ set)

