Krewella Releases Emotionally Charged 3rd Studio Album “The Body Never Lies” and Gears Up for Upcoming Album Tour

Throughout their illustrious career, the name Krewella has become known for hard-hitting and yet emotionally charged music. True to form, the Jahan and Yasmine sisters’ new body of work – “The Body Never Lies” is a shining example of their signature sound and artistic direction. After releasing singles “Never Been Hurt” with BEAUZ, “No Control” with MADGRRL, and “I’m Just A Monster Underneath, My Darling,” Krewella has unveiled the full 10-track masterpiece. The album was created from an intimate, internal space of Krewella‘s self-reflection, exploring impermanence, the oddity of human experience, their relationship to the world around them as women in a male-dominated society. “The Body Never Lies” title hints at the range of emotions within the LP, with each track as unique and varied as our feelings themselves. “Traces” serves as a haunting opener, quickly followed by a series of heavier tracks, including the drum & bass-inspired “In The Water” and the angry yet touching “War Forever.” Krewella hits a different vibe with the last three tracks, which explore the darker and more tender side of the human experience. After a long wait for this highly anticipated album, to say that Krewella has done it again with “The Body Never Lies” would be an understatement. The album’s release coincides with their upcoming 2022 album-themed tour, which covers 2+ months of live shows and DJ sets, hitting cities including Seattle, Los Angeles, Chicago, New York, Denver, and more.

“The clench of a fist, the pit in your stomach, the fluid in your veins; the body is a sensor, messenger, keeper of stories, a fortress of the soul, an instrument of knowing, a rocket ship to other worlds. Every cell, pore, and bone recalls the past, absorbs the present, and senses the future. ‘The Body Never Lies‘ is at times an angry, sometimes feverish, but always a euphoric conversation about feeling, remembering, and existing in our individual vessels that encase our soul and memories.” – Krewella

Sisters Jahan and Yasmine exploded onto the scene in 2012 with their debut self-released EP “Play Hard,” which has now been streamed almost 150M times on Spotify alone; additionally, their single “Alive” from the EP has been certified Platinum. Since then, the duo has made a name for themselves and their hard-hitting yet melodic and vocal-driven sound through releases like “Live for the Night,” “Enjoy the Ride,” and more. In 2016, Krewella was awarded a coveted place on Forbes‘s “30 Under 30” list. They have performed at major global music festivals, including Coachella, Lollapalooza, EDC Las Vegas, Ultra Music Festival, iHeartRadio Music Festival, and many others, in addition to their own headlining tours. As one of the main elements of the Krewella canon, the group’s onstage performances serve as the live extension of their music and art, incorporating a multitude of audiovisual elements together with Jahan and Yasmine‘s live vocals and powerful onstage energy.

“The Body Never Lies” tour dates and tickets:

April 01 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox @ The Market

April 02 – Portland, OR – 45 East (DJ set)

April 08 – Albuquerque, NM – The Salt Yard West (DJ set)

April 09 – Tempe, AZ – Sunbar (DJ set)

April 14 – Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda Theatre

April 16 – San Francisco, CA – The Regency Ballroom

April 21 – Raleigh, NC – Alchemy (DJ set)

April 22 – Atlanta, GA – District Atlanta (DJ set)

April 23 – Charleston, SC – Trio (DJ set)

April 29 – Chicago, IL – Concord Music Hall

April 30 – New York, NY – Webster Hall

May 05 – Salt Lake City, UT – SKY SLC (DJ set)

May 06 – St. Louis, MO – Europe Night Club (DJ set)

May 07 – New Orleans, LA – The Metropolitan (DJ set)

May 13 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre

May 14 – Austin, TX – Cedar St. Courtyard

May 20 – Dallas, TX – Stereo Live

May 21 – Houston, TX – Stereo Live

May 26 – Nashville, TN – Nashville Underground (DJ set)

May 27 – Boston, MA – The Grand (DJ set)

May 28 – Philadelphia, PA – NOTO (DJ set)

June 03 – Vancouver, BC – Celebrities Nightclub (DJ set)

June 04 – Honolulu, HI – The Republik (DJ set)

More Krewella’s dates:

March 19 – Carolina, Puerto Rico – Electric Holiday at Vivo Beach Club

March 27 – Miami, FL – Ultra Music Festival 2022

July 08-10 – Ultra Europe 2022 – Split, Croatia

July 13-17 – Dreambeach Villaricos 2022 – Almería, Spain

Images provided by Olivia van Rye