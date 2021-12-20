Krewella Return with New Single and Experiment With Bounce and Hardstyle On “No Control” with MADGRRL

Krewella are back and going harder than ever with their new single “No Control,” for which they teamed up with LA-based startup bass producer MADGRRL. Steering away from their emotive previous deep house and pop music-oriented release “Never Been Hurt” with BEAUZ, the new track establishes a hard-hitting Melbourne bounce and hardstyle influence from the get-go. “No Control” utilizes serrating synths, stabbing basslines, and Krewella‘s soaring vocals to create a rhythmic and yet chaotic sonic experience that truly lives up to its name, and sends the message that Krewella isn’t messing around with one of their most hard-hitting pieces ever. MADGRRL previously remixed Krewella‘s “Greenlights,” so this isn’t the first time they’ve worked together. She has also released music on Never Say Die, Barong Family, Dim Mak, and more.

“It’s been years since we’ve made a track like this – dipping into our career-long love of hardstyle and heavy bass music, we wrote and produced this song to articulate the burgeoning chaos we’ve been craving since having a lack of human contact and indulgent experiences during the pandemic. We tapped MADGRRL, whom we’ve known for almost 10 years, and has been making some of our favorite heavy dance tracks lately to help take this one to another level of wild.” – Krewella

Sisters Jahan and Yasmine exploded onto the scene in 2012 with their debut self-released EP “Play Hard,” which has now been streamed almost 150M times on Spotify alone; additionally, their single “Alive” from the EP has been certified Platinum. Since then, the duo has made a name for themselves and their hard-hitting yet melodic and vocal-driven sound through releases like “Live for the Night,” “Enjoy the Ride,” and more. In 2016, Krewella was awarded a coveted place on Forbes‘s “30 Under 30” list. They have performed at major global music festivals, including Coachella, Lollapalooza, EDC Las Vegas, Ultra Music Festival, iHeartRadio Music Festival, and many others, in addition to their own headlining tours. As one of the main elements of the Krewella canon, the group’s onstage performances serve as the live extension of their music and art, incorporating a multitude of audiovisual elements together with Jahan and Yasmine‘s live vocals and powerful onstage energy.

Since breaking onto the scene in late 2018, MADGRRL has taken her exploration of all genres of hard bass music long past her home base in Los Angeles to the big stages at major music festivals such as EDC Las Vegas and clubs across the globe. A fresh face to the dance music scene, she’s already making major moves by releasing on staple record labels like Disciple, Barong Family, Dim Mak and kicked off her first collaborative single release “On & On” on the renowned dubstep label Never Say Die – being the first female producer/DJ to release on the label…ever. Closing out 2020 with a bang, she released her collab “Do You Remember,” featuring Indonesia-based artists Sihk and Sara Fajira on Yellow Claw‘s label Barong Family. With present times being still challenging for the dance community, MADGRRL continues to take part in online live streams such as Steve Aoki‘s label Dim Mak‘s House Party, Kaku & Friends Online Festival, and more. With a staple of major artists supporting her tracks across the electronic dance music scene such as Yellow Claw, Steve Aoki, Riot Ten, and many more, as well as playing key dance events and major festivals – this is only the beginning for MADGRRL, and nothing is going to stop her from bringing on the madness.

Images provided by Olivia van Rye