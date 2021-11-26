Krewella Return with Pop/Deep House Crossover New Single “Never Been Hurt” with Brother Duo BEAUZ

The ladies of Krewella make a strong return to the scene with their new original release – “Never Been Hurt,” in collaboration with the Asian-American duo BEAUZ. The sisters take an exploratory approach to their traditionally hard-hitting sound with a pop and deep house style on the track, which begins with a groovy and yet grimy bassline reminiscent of UK garage sounds. The subtler melodies let the song’s vocals shine through as Krewella brings their A-game with sultry lyrics and a distorted vocal chorus. Krewella‘s previous independent single was “Rewind” with Yellow Claw in July of 2020, though they also collaborated with Illenium and SLANDER on “Lay It Down” as a part of Illenium‘s album. The release of “Never Been Hurt” lets us also assume that more new music will be released in the coming months. Check out what both artists have to say about this emotive, late-night friendly track:

“The inspiration of ‘Never Been Hurt‘ comes from the feeling of the body and heart slowly opening its doors again after being calloused by the pain of love. Surrendering to intimacy is a leap of faith, and in a way, memories of past loss or trauma become erased when we are ready to experience love again in its pure innocence. We wrote the song a few years ago and have been waiting for the right vibe to bring the song to the finish line. As sisters, we found it sweet to be collaborating with brothers Bernie and Johan Yang, and despite being confined to the internet during the pandemic, we managed to have a seamless flow of sending versions of the song back and forth.” – Krewella

“Krewella has been one of our favorite artists that were responsible for inspiring us to make music. It’s so cool to work with the sisters since we are a brother duo. When we received ‘Never Been Hurt‘ from the girls, its dark and contemporary style, along with its story, immediately resonated with us. After several back and forths, we were able to come up with an edgy vocal chop lead complemented by an infectious bassline, as well as contributing our own vocals into this dream collaboration. We absolutely can’t wait to perform this gem along with the girls on stage when we return to the US.” – Beauz

Sisters Jahan and Yasmine exploded onto the scene in 2012 with their debut self-released EP “Play Hard,” which has now been streamed almost 150M times on Spotify alone; additionally, their single “Alive” from the EP has been certified Platinum. Since then, the duo has made a name for themselves and their hard-hitting yet melodic and vocal-driven sound through releases like “Live for the Night,” “Enjoy the Ride,” and more. In 2016, Krewella was awarded a coveted place on Forbes‘s “30 Under 30” list. They have performed at major global music festivals, including Coachella, Lollapalooza, EDC Las Vegas, Ultra Music Festival, iHeartRadio Music Festival, and many others, in addition to their own headlining tours. As one of the main elements of the Krewella canon, the group’s onstage performances serve as the live extension of their music and art. Incorporating a multitude of audiovisual elements together with Jahan and Yasmine‘s live vocals and powerful onstage energy.

American duo BEAUZ composed of Bernie and Johan is a group of versatile, classy rockstars who decide their own destiny. Proving themselves to be virtuosos of music production, they quickly caught attention from top power players in the industry, landing them multiple official remixes. Most notably, their “Happy Now” remix has become a staple in Zedd‘s DJ sets. In 2019, BEAUZ released the genre-bending Count The Hours with Armada, which became viral on Douyin and kicked off the duo’s first international tour spanning across North America and Asia. BEAUZ then collaborated with Spinnin’ Records to release Feel The Light as the first record on the new imprint Spinnin’ Asia, positioning the duo as the godfathers of Psypop. In 2020, BEAUZ hosted the avant-garde Blockeley festival featuring a star-studded lineup on Minecraft in collaboration with UC Berkeley and their management, KEYTEM. They released their first EP “BEAUZWORLD Vol. 1,” kicking off the BEAUZ IMPERIAL TOUR, stunting the world as the only international artists to deliver world class performances during the pandemic. Synonymous with a unique music brand and eluding an impeccable flair in everything they do, BEAUZ will not stop until they sit on the throne.

