Krimsonn Joins the Ranks of NFT-fueled label Purple Fly with New Single “River Runs Dry”

Krimsonn‘s “River Runs Dry” is a big-room-influenced vocal track that holds a deeper meaning for many emerging artists. Its driving, deep bassline is complemented by jazzy instrumental melodies and baritone vocals, combining dance music with swing elements for a unique and catchy vibe. The lyrics “I won’t stop till the river runs dry” are a testament to the challenges many artists face when trying to take risks with their music, as support for “risky” ideas is often hard to find. Purple Fly itself has been defying the norm by its very existence as the world’s first NFT-fueled record label, so it’s no surprise that Krimsonn has found himself right at home.

“‘River Runs Dry‘ is about something that many artists go through – sometimes we want to feel free to create something unique and true to the artform but it’s hard to find people that believe in unusual and risky ideas. Melodically, it combines elements of dance with swing, with catchy and strong vocals.” – Krimsonn

Purple Fly is an independent imprint utilizing crypocurrency’s hottest frontier as a platform for the spectrum of electronic music. The label’s goal is to support collaborations of all forms of art, connecting music and stunning visuals for an immersive experience that spans the sonic realms of trance to trap. Purple Fly releases NFT directly on its official website with each music drop, enabling artists to have access to direct support from their fan base while expressing their creativity. El Salvador-based Krimsonn joins artists such as BLVD., Fatman Scoop, Shaquille O’Neal with the release of “River Runs Dry” after previous tracks signed to KSHMR‘s Dharma, Hardwell‘s Revealed, Sam Feldt‘s Heartfeldt, Ultra Records, and more. He has collaborated with Thomas Gold, Jeffrey Sutorious, and more. Stay tuned for more boundary-pushing tracks from Krimsonn and Purple Fly.

