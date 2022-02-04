KURA Returns to Protocol Recordings and Links Up with Vedenzo on Bold Progressive Club Track “Thinking About You”

Portuguese superstar KURA returns to Nicky Romero‘s label with a new track, “Thinking About You” – a progressive-house gem with fresh sonic boldness made in collaboration with Russian newcomer Vedenzo. Opening with cinematic melodies, KURA quickly ups the ante by incorporating a bouncy, minimal bassline and upbeat synths. The result is a club-ready single that’s ready to tear up dancefloors worldwide. “Thinking About You” is KURA‘s second release on the label, after 2020’s debut “Rave.” He has also released on other well-known labels such as Hardwell‘s Revealed Recordings, Spinnin’ Records, Tiesto‘s Musical Freedom, Afrojack‘s Wall Recordings, and Armin van Buuren‘s Armada Music, as well as Ultra Records, and Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike‘s Smash The House.

Founded by Nicky Romero in 2012, Protocol Recordings is one of the leading imprints for innovative electronic dance music. It boasts a roster of heavy-hitters, complemented with immensely talented up-and-comers such as Thomas Gold, Deniz Koyu, Teamworx, Futuristic Polar Bears, Trilane, Marcus Santoro, Stadiumx, Tim van Werd, Timmo Hendriks, Marc Benjamin and Nicky Romero himself, to name a few. The label has also cultivated a strong presence in the dance music scene from Miami Music Week to the Amsterdam Dance Event and beyond, consistently bringing the good vibes and wild nights with beloved veterans and fresh faces in the live performance circuit. KURA continues to take electronic music to unprecedented heights. Today he is one of the most recognizable DJs and producers worldwide. KURA has played on stages at many of the planet’s premier festivals, including Ultra Europe, Ultra Music Festival in Miami, Tomorrowland, and more. He has ranked on DJ Mag’s Top 100 in 2014, 2015, and his best-ever ranking at #39 place in 2018. Stay tuned for more club- and festival-ready music from Protocol‘s artists.

Images provided by KURA