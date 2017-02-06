Lady Gaga, as expected, brought the house down with her Super Bowl Halftime performance. They had to open the roof of the stadium to accommodate her crazy show!Gaga started the show with her own short rendition of “God Bless America” and “This Land is Your Land” and followed that with quoting the end of the Pledge of Allegiance. Then, suddenly Gaga leapt into the air and flew through the stadium onto a platform. We’d expect nothing less from Gaga who’s notorious for her theatrics.



She started her setlist with “Poker Face,” a Gaga classic. This song started the performance with a bang. Gaga was flying around the stadium and still managed amazing vocals. Next, she sang “Born This Way” with an incredible amount of energy. She was doing a full dance routine while singing, keeping the crowd engaged and eager for more.

Gaga then ran through “Telephone” and “Just Dance” with bursting energy. She came out on stage playing the Keytar and rocked out while she walked through the crowd and onto another stage. The stadium then quieted down, and Gaga sat at a piano and talked to the audience.

“We’re here to make you feel good. You wanna feel good with us?” she asked the audience and then began to sing “Million Reasons,” a song from her new album Joanne. The amount of passion in her voice was indescribable; this song was beautifully performed. The audience lit up with lights to add to the ambiance.

She did have to take a quick breather and shout out her parents mid song! They were probably happy to hear that. Gaga finished her set with “Bad Romance” where she danced for most of the song and then jumped off stage and disappeared.

With her awesome dance moves and incredible vocals, it’s safe to say that Lady Gaga slayed the Super bowl Halftime Show!

Lady Gaga Slays Super Bowl Halftime Show: Photo courtesy of AP