Leah Kate Drops Her Latest Single and EP “Used to This”

LA-based artist, Leah Kate, has been on a roll with her pop bops this year! She’s back with a new disco pop x bass guitar-heavy smash called “Used to This”! The title track, out today, accompanies her previously released singles, “Bad Idea” and “Fuck up the Friendship” to complete her EP.

Leah Kate describes her latest drop by saying, “‘Used to This’ is about a love interest that set a solid precedent for me. In a lot of my songs, the negatives and pitfalls in a relationship get the spotlight. With ‘Used To This’ I’m trying to convey that I could get used to this feeling of getting treated right! My own experience with toxic relationships made me appreciate the good ones. It’s so refreshing when someone is finally good to you. It really inspires you to be the best version of yourself.

Listen to “Used to This” Here!

Leah Kate’s collection is a true embodiment of her journey in search of self-identity. However, her IDGAF attitude sets her above the rest. The rising artist successfully captures the young female experience, by looking inward at her own. You can count on her to deliver bops that will uplift you no matter the situation!

Fusing honest and vulnerable lyrics with feel-good dance-worthy production, it’s no surprise Leah Kate has millions of streams since her launch in 2019! She has landed on Spotify’s US and global New Music Friday playlists. Additionally, her music has been featured on Freeform’s The Bold Type and MTV’s The Hills: New Beginnings. Leah Kate has received global support from the likes of 1883, HollywoodLife, LA Weekly, NYLON, Ones To Watch, Spindle Magazine, The AV Club, and more.

Images provided by Pedro Bringas