Let R3HAB, Mr Eazi and Wafia Transport You To Tropical Island With New Collaboration “I Wanna Run Away”

R3HAB joins forces with leading African artist Mr Eazi and Gold-certified alt-pop singer/songwriter Wafia for the newest single “I Wanna Run Away,” which exemplifies their diverse capabilities as artists who can cross genre boundaries with sophisticated ease. Drawing on all three artists’ unique sounds, “I Wanna Run Away” combines dance, pop and African influences to create an upbeat, catchy sound that appeals to listeners across the musical spectrum. Opening with organic instrumental chords and a reggae-inspired vocal hook, the track builds gradually into upbeat melodies that sound like they could be playing from the beach on a tropical island. “I Wanna Run Away” is R3HAB‘s first collaboration with Mr Eazi, while seeing the Dutch/Moroccan producer working with Wafia for the second time, after R3HAB‘s 2020’s remix of her “Good Things” on Atlantic Records. “I Wanna Run Away” sonically follows the footsteps of “Love In The Morning” on which R3HAB collided with Thutmose and Rema back in 2020, and is a follow-up to his singles from past months, such as “Most People” with Lukas Graham, “Sad boy” with Ava Max and Jonas Blue, and “Runaway” with Sigala and JP Cooper.

“I’ve been a big fan of Mr Eazi for years, and this record has been a long time coming. We began the idea a few years ago and have come back to it many times for revisions and updates. We finally realized the song needed another perspective to land, and that’s when I asked Wafia to join. The pure clarity of her voice complements Eazi‘s delivery and brings levels of nuance to the record. We love how it turned out and can’t wait to share it with the world.” – R3HAB

“Sometimes you’re in too deep, and you don’t know what to do besides resort to desperate measures. But, once you’re through it and have some space, you can channel it over a dance beat and claim your liberation. This song took a long time to figure out, but we solved it and are glad to share it now. Thanks to R3HAB for creating a production that works equally for dancing or for experiencing a full range of emotions, and thanks to Wafia for lending your lovely voice. Listeners, this song is yours now.” – Mr Eazi

“I’ve been a fan of R3HAB for such a long time, and I’m so glad we finally got to put out this song with Mr Eazi. I feel so honored to be hopping on a track with these two legendary artists!” – Wafia

Dutch–Moroccan Multi-Platinum DJ and producer Fadil El Ghoul, better known as R3HAB, has been trailblazing his way through dance music for the better part of the last decade. From his breakthrough remixes for Rihanna, Drake, Taylor Swift, Calvin Harris, The Chainsmokers, Lady Gaga, to anthems such as Gold– and Platinum-certified “All Around The World (La La La)” and “Lullaby,” to his collaborations with the likes of Luis Fonsi, Sean Paul, ZAYN, Andy Grammer, Smokepurpp, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, JP Cooper, Sigala, Ava Max, Jonas Blue and more, R3HAB has proven to be one of the most talented and forward-thinking artists in the game, whose work collected over 5B streams to date. In 2016 R3HAB founded his label CYB3RPVNK, which has passed 4B streams across all platforms since its inception. R3HAB himself continues to evolve and diversify his sound by working with a variety of artists around the globe, pushing the boundaries of dance music as he collaborates across genres and languages. In 2020 alone, R3HAB celebrated over 900M Spotify streams. He is currently the most discovered artist on Spotify, one of Spotify’s top 200 most streamed artists across all genres worldwide, and ranked #12 on prestigious DJ Mag’s Top 100 DJs chart. With his combination of innate artistry and innovative attitude, in 2021 R3HAB is continuing his journey among electronic music’s elite.

Mr Eazi is the creative and business visionary leading African music into its future. As a recording artist, the Nigerian multihyphenate is the voice behind Afropop hits “Pour Me Water,” “Skin Tight” (featuring Efya), and “Leg Over,” as well as groundbreaking collaborations with the likes of Beyoncé, Bad Bunny and J Balvin. As a serial entrepreneur, he’s also the founder of emPawa Africa, a talent incubator program, which funds and mentors emerging African artists, and the digital music aggregator emPawa Distribution – initiatives hailed by CNN, Rolling Stone, Billboard, and Forbes for their forward-thinking approach. Born in Port Harcourt, Nigeria, and raised in Lagos, Mr Eazi began his music career while attending college in Ghana, where his side hustles included promoting concerts and running a concierge service shuttling wealthy kids to parties. His first-ever recording, made on a whim, became an accidental local hit, prompting him to self-release a mixtape, About to Blow, in 2013. Blending touches of Ghanaian highlife music and Pidgin slang with Nigerian chord progressions and R&B vocal inflection, he soon developed a mellowed-out spin on afropop which he dubbed “Banku Music,” after the popular Ghanaian comfort food dish.

Singer/songwriter Wafia magnifies identifiable and idiosyncratic experiences in the form of alternative pop anthems. The gold-selling Netherlands-born Australia-based Iraqi-Syrian songstress relies on a keen sense of observation and sharp pen as she catalogs the world in real-time on her 2020 debut for Atlantic Records. Having kicked off her career with her 2014 debut single “Let Me Love You” and 2015 debut EP “XXIX,” Wafia broke onto the mainstream with Louis The Child‘s RIAA gold-certified smash, “Better Not” with subsequent praise from W, NPR, Wonderland, i-D, and more. Clocking nearly 300 million cumulative streams and earning the praise of The Fader and Refinery29, Wafia is keenly aware of her position in life and is committed to empowering marginalized communities, at home and abroad, and helping women of all shapes, sizes, and nationalities find themselves in her music. Art is personal to be sure, but Wafia firmly believes in sharing her gift with the world by creating an environment that says all are welcome here. Her 2019 single “Hurts” with Louis The Child and Whethan bears that level of intimacy. Between dreamy synths and a delicate beat, her sweet delivery slips from understated verses into a strikingly soulful hook as she croons, “It hurts a little more when you’re talking like that, every word you write back if you really want me out the door.” In the end, Wafia makes music you’ll treasure like an unforgettable memory.

