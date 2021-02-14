Lil Wayne, Melii & Tory Lanez team up for music video “Big Tipper”

(Los Angeles, CA – February 12, 2021) Tory Lanez just dropped the music video for his strip club anthem banger “Big Tipper.” Filmed in Miami and directed by Christian Breslauer & Josh “Midjordan” Farias the song features new industry favorite Melii and long-time collaborator Lil Wayne. “Big Tipper” is a track off Lanez’s recently released rap capsule, “Loner” which came out in December of last year.

The “Loner” capsule comes on the heels of Lanez’s full length album Daystar which reached #4 on Billboard U.S Rap and Hip Hop/R&B Billboard charts. It also soared to #10 on the U.S. Billboard 200.

Melii, who is featured on “Big Tipper,” is a 23-year-old-Afro-Latina singer, songwriter and rapper from Harlem whose unique sound is catching fire throughout the industry. She has been co-signed by everyone from Billie Eilish to Rihanna, had her single “Icey” chosen for Beyonce’s 2021 Adidas x Icy Park commercial and is currently promoting her own single “You Ain’t Worth It” featuring 6lack. On her Big Tipper verse Melii confidently spits:

He could barely believe it, you’d think that shit was Ripley’s

If he hitting me, he ain’t dipping out, ain’t quick to leave

He had to back up, ain’t no Colin Kaepernick, he took a knee

Took the G5 straight to VLive

I done made it out the city like Diddy I’m screen-sized

Commenting on the feature opportunity she had with the two male rappers Melii said, “It’s surreal to be on a song with Lil Wayne. I went hard on my verse because I had two incredible lyricists on a track I needed to match.” Lanez and Melii previously collaborated on the hit song “Slow For Me” back in July 2019 and have remained friends over the years. Youtuber and Boxer Jake Paul makes a cameo in the music video flaunting his wealth while driving a forklift.

The Daily Mail, XXL,TMZ and others noted that Lil Wayne’s appearance on the video set of “Big Tipper” fell exactly one day after he was pardoned by former president Donald Trump for a firearm conviction. Wayne and Lanez have appeared on previous songs together including “Help,” “Thoughts” and “Talk To Me” (Remix). More recently they collaborated with DaBaby on the multi-platinum streaming Jack Harlow hit “What’s Poppin'” (Remix)” which reached #2 on the US Billboard Hot 100 Charts for two consecutive weeks. The remix was nominated for the Collaboration Song of 2020 award at the 46th People’s Choice Awards.

“Big Tipper” and the rest of Lanez’s “Loner” capsule is available on all major streaming platforms. Along with Melii and Lil Wayne, the capsule also features Quavo, Tyga, Swae Lee, and Rich the Kid.

Tory Lanez currently boasts over 18 million monthly Spotify listeners and over 1.6 billion cumulative Youtube views. The controversial rapper who is preparing his forthcoming R&B capsule “Playboy” clearly has no intent on slowing down anytime soon.

Image provided by YouTube