Listen to All Remixes of Nicky Romero, MARF and Wulf’s “Okay” from Stadiumx, Toby Romeo, and Afrojack. Out Now on Protocol Recordings

Shortly after the release of Afrojack‘s rendition of Nicky Romero, MARF and Wulf‘s “Okay,” the Protocol Recordings‘ boss releases the complete three-track remix package of his latest dance-pop single. Featuring two brand new interpretations from Protocol‘s veteran Hungarian duo Stadiumx as well as rising Austrian talent Toby Romeo, there’s guaranteed to be a version of “Okay” for any mood. To complement Afrojack‘s dancefloor-friendly version, Stadiumx created an uplifting progressive house remix with a goosebump-inducing buildup for those moments when you want the melodies to carry you away. Toby Romeo introduces us to his sonic style with a remix that draws out groovy, future house-oriented sounds perfect for Protocol‘s ever-evolving style. Check out the entire remix package and see which version is your favorite.

After taking the world by storm with early hits such as “Legacy” with Krewella and the #1 single “I Could Be The One” with Avicii, Nicky Romero quickly proved that his talent is ever-evolving and here to stay. After launching his Protocol Recordings imprint in 2012, the renowned performer, producer, and label head continued his personal successes with a string of high-profile releases, ranging from collaborations with Armin van Buuren, David Guetta, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, W&W, Timmy Trumpet and Steve Aoki to remixes for the likes of Robin Schulz, Kygo, Rita Ora, Steve Aoki, Martin Garrix, Jess Glynne and more. While showcasing his label’s roster via his weekly Protocol Radio show, Nicky Romero continues to innovate and evolve, and with the debut of his ultra-modern “Another World” live stream concept last summer and the launch of Monocule alter-ego, Nicky Romero keeps proving his ability to turn into gold everything he touches.

One of the Dutch producer MARF‘s recent releases “Sweet Mistake” with KAAZE on Revealed Recordings amassed over 8M streams since its release. Never one to rest on his heels, his latest track “Miss You” with Tungevaag & Sick Individuals is his biggest success so far, having amassed over 13M streams and currently hitting the radio charts in multiple countries across Europe & in the US. MARF has been supported by artists such Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Hardwell, Mike Williams, Sam Feldt, Lucas & Steve, Lost Frequencies, and many more. Rounding out the single’s pristine vibes is Dutch singer/songwriter Wulf, with seven Top 40 hits to his name, including his collaboration “Summer On You” with Sam Feldt and Lucas & Steve (currently over 72M streams on Spotify alone). In 2019, he released his debut album with the hit “Mind Made Up” (over 26M streams), which stayed in the Top 40 for 15 consecutive weeks. He has also performed live alongside Afrojack during the Grand Final of Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam this year.

