Listen to All That MTRS’s Funky, Dancefloor Ready Remix of “Downtown” by R3HAB & Kelvin Jones. Out Now on CYB3RPVNK

All That MTRS return to CYB3RPVNK with another high-energy track, this time a remix of R3HAB & Kelvin Jones‘ “Downtown.” The duo, consisting of Polish producers Skytech and Fafaq, puts their signature spin on the original groovy record, incorporating a g-house-infused, deep, and driving sound with funky, laser-influenced synths. The story of “Downtown” is about cruising through your favorite city on the way to the best club on a Saturday night, getting you ready for a night of possibilities and debauchery, and All That MTRS captured that vibe perfectly with their remix as well. It follows All That MTRS‘s previous remix of R3HAB, Luis Fonsi, Sean Paul‘s song “Pues.” The duo is making a name for themselves by giving much-loved tracks a dancefloor-ready facelift.

Mateusz Dziewulski, better known by his artist name Skytech – is already a household name in his home country of Poland, and the rest of the world is soon to follow. His name first appeared on the map when R3HAB discovered his original track “Tiger” and then helped Skytech put final production touches on it, proving to be a winning team after “Tiger” skyrocketed to over 100M streams on all platforms. Since then, the two have worked on numerous tracks together via the CYB3RPVNK imprint, such as “Fuego,” “What You Do,” “Hyperspace,” “Starflight,” and more, fusing their sounds to make music that is club and festival-friendly while never sacrificing substance and soul.

Fafaq first erupted onto the scene in 2015-2016 with a series of popular releases on Spinnin’ Records, including “Tiger” with R3HAB, “Fever” and “Indigo” with Yves V, and “Pillowfight” with Bassjackers. His singles “Stay” and “Teenage Crime” were featured as the main theme of Tomorrowland Unite 2017 and Tomorrowland Winter 2019 after-movie. Fafaq returned after a long hiatus last summer with “I Want That House,” re-establishing himself as a force to be reckoned with.

