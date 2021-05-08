Listen To Cody Presley’s Latest Emo Rap Single “Before You Go”

“BEFORE YOU GO” COMES AHEAD OF SOPHOMORE EP

Twenty7 EP Available Everywhere June 10th Via Happy Place Music Group

Emerging hip-hop artist Cody Presley has released his latest single “Before You Go” on all streaming platforms today. Produced by Vaegud and HXRXKILLER, the emo rap track is the final single ahead of Cody Presley’s sophomore EP, Twenty7, set for release on June 10th of this year via indie-label Happy Place Music Group. When discussing the inspiration behind “Before You Go,” Cody Presley writes:

“I wrote this while being in a situation of ‘its all or nothing.’ The last text message to make it through before everything comes crashing down on you. When you cherish something so much it can be extremely tough to let go of someone dear to your heart.” – Cody Presley

Growing up in Pensacola, Florida, Cody Presley used his small town hardships to his advantage; sharing his raw passion and pain through his music. Mixing elements of emo-rap, alternative, and trap – the 27 year-old’s discography of heartbreak and loss speak to the hopeless romantic in all of us. His singles “Dead Inside” and “Nosebleed” have amassed over 150k streams collectively; launching the emerging artist and producer to new heights in a fast-paced digital world. Cody Presley’s fans are drawn to his relatability in his lyricism and presence; there’s no choice but to pay attention.

In 2018, Cody released his debut EP, There’s Always Tomorrow. The album’s leading tracks, “i Think i” and “2 Good 4 U,” stem from a place of hope; focusing on Cody’s personable journey, being the voice for the forgotten and unseen.

Cody will be releasing his latest cathartic project, Twenty7 EP via indie-label Happy Place Music Group on June 10th of this year. Stream the latest single from the sophomore EP, “Before You Go,” on Spotify.

Follow Cody Presley Online:

Facebook

Instagram

Twitter

YouTube

Website

Read more music articles at ClichéMag.com

Images provided by Keith Abolish @abolishcollective