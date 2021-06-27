LONDON’S BEST KEPT SECRET

South West London-Native, KDVSGOLIATH, reveals himself as one of the most slept-on up-and-comers in the underground alternative scene with his newest single, “SAD.”.

Showcasing once more, his versatility and unique sonic affinity, London’s KDVSGOLIATH will be releasing his second single of 2021, “SAD.”, on Friday, June 25th. While this may be the first time you’ve heard of the name, KDVSGOLIATH, it surely won’t be the last. With two more singles before the release of his “Bipolar” EP on July 17th, the young british talent is looking to take big steps in the coming months. With exposure and a steady release schedule, London’s, KDVSGOLIATH, is a force to be reckoned with in the up-and-coming music scene, especially as his influence begins to expand throughout England and into the West. In just the past month, KDVSGOLIATH has been added to five editorial playlists across Spotify and Apple Music, so expectations are high for “SAD.” as he looks to build upon his recent success.

From UK Drill to alternative pop-punk, KDVSGOLIATH can do it all and more. While there is no question that KDVSGOLIATH’s sound is unequivocally unique, listeners of artists such as XXXTentacion, YUNGBLUD, and Eminem will quickly fall in love with his melodic style, infectious energy and passion for his craft, and fearless tone. In “SAD.”, the multi-faceted singer-songwriter tells the story of a young man getting in his own way while in a relationship.

“I made this song a few days after meeting my first girlfriend. The relationship was clouded by the fear that I would one day lose her, and that got in the way of me being able to love her properly…My love became a burden and it drove me to let her go.”

This emotion-filled record somehow blurs the line between pop, punk, emo rap, and indie as it’s unlike just about anything you’ll hear in today’s scene. Produced by SEAN T, the song’s production stuns with a beautiful intro that introduces the infectious guitar line heard throughout the song. With the added rock-influenced live percussion, KDVSGOLIATH’s vocals set sail atop a groovy instrumental that makes the song a sing-a-long that is contagious.

“SAD.” Official Music Video

With over thirty thousand views on his,“LET ME GO.”, video in just two weeks, KDVSGOLIATH’s visual direction is proving to be a cornerstone in his artist project. In the accompanying music video for “SAD.”, KDVSGOLIATH is found bleeding from his stomach as his partner rushes him home in a panic. The highly symbolic visual portrays KD’s struggle and growing awareness that he has become emotionally burdensome in the relationship, and that it’s best for everybody if he lets go. With the official music video set to release on the same day as the song, mark your calendars for a big day on June 25th for KDVSGOLIATH.

Images provided by @sara_shots_