Menu
Music

Low Blow Kicks Off Festival Season With “House Revolution.” New Track On Protocol Recordings

April 11, 2022
Written by
0

Talented Spanish producer Low Blow returns to Protocol Recordings with a funky, feel-good new tune titled “House Revolution” to get you in the mood for the start of festival season. Bouncy synths and a four-on-the-floor beat set the energy bar high from the get-go, while the catchy vocal riff takes you back to the Paradise Garage days of house music. Low Blow wants to take listeners back to the genre’s roots with a modern, slightly disco-influenced approach infused with their signature style. “House Revolution” comes on the tails of Protocol‘s massive revisit to Miami Music Week for the first time in 2 years. The Spanish producer previously appeared on Nicky Romero‘s label with “Losing Control” last summer and partnered with Nicky himself on his “See You On The Dancefloor” EP earlier this year.

Founded by Nicky Romero in 2012, Protocol Recordings is one of the leading imprints for innovative electronic dance music. It boasts a roster of heavy-hitters, complemented with immensely talented up-and-comers such as Thomas GoldDeniz KoyuTeamworxFuturistic Polar BearsTrilaneMarcus SantoroStadiumxTim van WerdTimmo HendriksMarc Benjamin and Nicky Romero himself, to name a few. Among them is Low Blow, a Spanish producer with an eclectic and energetic sound. His edgy electro-house originals and remixes made Low Blow‘s way to TurnItUp Muzik. In just over a year, he has experienced success with official remixes of DANK & Lorensa‘s “One Life,” Sick Individuals & Justin Prime‘s “Guilty” feat. Nevve and Nicky Romero & Sick Individuals‘ “Only for You.” This is only the beginning for this dynamic artist, so stay tuned for what’s next.

Read more music articles at ClichéMag.com
Images provided by Low Blow

Further Reading...

NOËP

NOËP Releases Upbeat New Single ‘No Man Is An Island’

September 20, 2021

Fall Out Boy releases new song “Centuries”

September 8, 2014

Cade Hoppe follows up debut EP, ‘Tell Me How It’s Worth It,’ with Deluxe Edition

December 3, 2021