WATCH THE MUSIC VIDEO FOR “CHOKED OUT” HERE

The Debut Album, Say Things That Matter, Out August 13 via ONErpm

M.A.G.S. finds himself in yet another alternate reality in what he calls the sonic multiverse. Fans watched him solve his own murder in “Smile” – a lesson in letting go of what no longer serves you – and they followed closely in “Sunrise,” as he wandered a seemingly deserted beach waiting for clarity and patience to save him. Back again with the third single from his debut album Say Things That Matter, M.A.G.S. is forced to address the dichotomy of fear and love in his retro dream pop banger “Choked Out.” The visual, directed by Mitch deQuilettes, is available for watch here.

“Sometimes the darkest part of the human experience is the constant battle between the truth and what our inner voice tells us. We realize our fears because it’s easier to accept the lies we feed ourselves, rather than standing up and trying to change our way of thinking.” – M.A.G.S.

M.A.G.S. is the solo moniker for Buffalo-bred, Los Angeles-based artist Elliott Douglas. His style seamlessly glides between genres ─ from funky garage to minty alt-pop ─ and hooks you in almost immediately. His universal appeal feeds his success, and it’s never at the expense of his art. Elsewhere in his blossoming catalog, songs like “Mvp” and “Hi Tops” zig-zag from visceral, gnarly heavy metal to lo-fi folk-rock, respectively; his musicianship is a marvel to witness, each entry building on the last with refreshing acrobatics.

M.A.G.S. released his first solo record in 2015, an EP titled Cellophane, and his self-titled LP arrived two years later – securing a seat amongst the most prominent indie/alt-rock artists. With his new batch of music, Douglas displayed marked growth in vocal prowess, overall, musicality and lyrical bite through the release of 2020’s Lost Tapes EP.

M.A.G.S.’ debut album, Say Things That Matter, drops 8/13/21 via ONErpm.

Images provided by Avi Loud