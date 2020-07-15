MABES is Back with Tender New Single ‘Too Young to Love’

British folk-pop artist Mabes has no plans to slow down this year as she continues to pen sincere and heartfelt stories inspired by her youth. Today she returns with her new single “Too Young To Love”.

In this newest release, Mabes bares it all, capturing the essence of young love and all its highs and lows. With her warm harmonies and signature acoustic guitar melodies, Mabes creates a welcoming atmosphere for her listeners.

Mabes elaborates further on the song by asking, “What is love? And how will I know when I feel it? “ She says, “As we grow up, our love radar develops, and we find ourselves having romantic connections. When it’s reciprocated it’s the closest thing to magic, but when circumstances change so can the ‘perfect soulmate’. When is it worth the fight through struggles? And when is it time to walk away? Or are we just comfortable and too fearful of the hurt if we said goodbye? What is love? At 24, maybe I’m too inexperienced to know, maybe I’m too young to love…”

Listen to “Too Young to Love” Here!

“Too Young To Love” follows a steady onslaught of releases including her debut album Wait & See (2019) and her latest EP Keeping The Noise Down (May 2020). Describing her sound as “honest” with “a country twang influenced by pop,” Mabes first picked up the guitar at just 15 years old and learned to write. Though oceans away in the UK, she developed an admiration for American artists and credits Carole King, Joni Mitchell, John Mayer, and The Smiths as some of her influences. To date, Mabes has reeled in global praise from 1883, American Songwriter, Clash, Euphoria, Ones To Watch, and The Independent among many others.

Mabes’ forward-thinking yet vulnerable songwriting style beautifully accompanies her driven ambition. This combination has led to relatable, cutting-edge pop that makes her stand out of the pack. With her dreamy vocals and an air of timeless authenticity, there’s no doubt Mabes is cementing herself as a global entity and artist to watch in 2020 and beyond.

Images provided by Kate Belm