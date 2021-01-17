Maddie Logan Drops Her Music Video, “Ghost Town”

Country-pop star Maddie Logan is back with her latest video for her single ‘Ghost Town!’ This release follows her hit song “Stay Home,” a popular sentiment repeated during the COVID-19 pandemic. Maddie has worked with industry titans in the past such as Aaron Chmielewski and Jimmie Lee Sloas and has built an impressive track record as a young star.

Maddie’s success starts at a young age. The award winning singer/songwriter has been in the studio since she was 9 years old. She was the recipient of the “Best Country-Pop Emerging Artist” and “Best Country-Pop Song” for the Global Music Awards as well as the “Featured Artist” Award for the CMA Fest Fair X. Maddie has proven to be a true force in the music industry. We caught up with Maddie Logan to discuss her latest music video and much more!

Cliché: Have you been able to pick up any new hobbies while quarantining?

Maddie Logan: I’ve definitely gotten a lot better at cooking and put together one too many puzzles. I’ve also spent a lot of my quarantine time on my songwriting.

What was your inspiration behind the song Ghost Town?

My mom and I are the queens of road trips, and especially when we have time to get off the main highways and really explore, including Ghost Towns. Last year, I went through a pretty tough break up and was feeling alone. I equated that feeling to what I imagined it would feel like in one of the Ghost Towns.

How did you come up with the idea for the music video for Ghost Town?

I had a vision in my head for this video – something simple but scenic and emotional. When I was writing the song, I was picturing the desert with a pretty ball gown and tons of emotional breakdowns. My director, Jordan, has an eye for cinematography and I’m so happy with how it turned out.

How has it been making and releasing music during the pandemic?

It’s been difficult as everyone closed and isolated themselves. I really miss performing and can’t wait for venues to open back up. I will say, all the free time inspired some awesome new songs.

You have been singing for such a long time! If there was any advice you could give your younger self, what would it be?

Yes. I started performing as a singer when I was 6 years old. I loved it from day one and have never wavered in that. My advice to my younger self would be to always be receptive to the advice and expertise of the many and varied teachers I’ve been blessed with over the years. There is always more to learn!!

What’s next for you?

New music! Continuing to record my new songs and making videos. And God willing, I want to get out and perform my new songs!!

Images provided Ashley Wendt