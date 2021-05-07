Entertainment

Madison Deaver Releases Up-Tempo Bop “That’s What She Said”

by Friday, May 7, 2021

MADISON DEAVER’S EP “TONGUE TIED” EVOKES
FEMALE LED 90S MUSIC

“THAT’S WHAT SHE SAID” is the first single to be released on May 7, 2021

Madison Deaver delivers her freshman EP “TONGUE TIED”, a fresh embodiment of female singers of the 90s with guitar led tracks, brutally honest lyrics and strong vocals. Madison’s collaborations with producers from Nottingham, UK and Los Angeles, California, US create a cool blend of indie pop rock sounds from both British and American music throughout the EP.

Featured on “TONGUE TIED” are American drummer, Adrian Young (Dreamcar / No Doubt) and British guitarist Adam Slack (The Struts). Few new indie artists have the international talent that this EP does giving credibility to this artist’s deserved rise onto the global music scene.

Among the EP’’s 5 tracks “That’s What She Said” a cheeky, up-tempo bop is the first single scheduled for release on May 7, 2021. The sweeping ballad “Villain” is also planned to be released as a single.

The full EP is scheduled to be released on June 4, 2021 and will be available through all streaming outlets.

Listen to That’s What She Said – here.

 

 

Images by Bibiana Perry.
