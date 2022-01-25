Malaysian Superstars MSPUIYI and Award-Winning Producer Goldfish Collaborate on New Pop Track “Men-Mory.” Out Now on Purple Fly

Purple Fly welcomes top Malaysian powerhouses MSPUIYI and Goldfish with their new collaboration “Men-Mory,” which sees the influencer and model making her debut as a singer and the award-winning DJ and producer flexing his dynamic style. “Men-Mory” is a perfectly produced pop track, complete with soulful and sassy vocals alongside breezy and upbeat melodies that will appeal to fans of many different genres. The artists and sound are a unique addition to the NFT-backed label’s already eclectic catalog; they have previously released tracks from Futuristic Polar Bears, DJ SODA, Laidback Luke, BLVD., Fatman Scoop, Shaquille O’Neal, Sevenn, and more.

Purple Fly is an independent imprint utilizing cryptocurrency’s hottest frontier as a platform for the spectrum of electronic music. Purple Fly‘s goal is to support collaborations of all forms of art, connecting music and stunning visuals for an immersive experience that spans the sonic realms of trance to trap. The label releases an NFT directly on its official website with each music drop, enabling artists to have access to direct support from their fan base while expressing their creativity. World-famous model and actress MSPUIYI is one of the fastest-rising influencers in the world; she currently has the highest number of Instagram followers in her home country of Malaysia and is also shooting her own Netflix series. She’s now adding singing to her resume with “Men-Mory,” which promises to be the start of another exciting aspect of her career. DJ Goldfish, a.k.a Alvin Teoh is renowned as Malaysia‘s Biggest DJ and an award-winning producer. His popular sound has seen him touring around the world and performing at major festivals such as Tomorrowland, Ultra Music Festival, and EDC. He has released on numerous major international labels such as Universal Music, Warner Music, Interscope, Revealed Recordings, Armada, and many more. Stay tuned for more cutting-edge new music and NFT releases coming from Purple Fly in the near future!

Images provided by MSPUIYI & Goldfish