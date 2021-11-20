Mantrastic & Rechler Take You To The Disco With New Track “Gravity” On Protocol Recordings

Israeli producers Mantrastic and Rechler team up once again on Protocol Recordings, this time letting their signature sounds shine with the danceable single “Gravity.” Opening with cinematic melodies and soulful vocals, the track ups the groovy ante with a bouncy, synth-driven drop and disco-influenced sampling. “Gravity” is guaranteed to get the feel-good endorphins flowing and feet moving on the dance floor. The new track follows Mantrastic & Rechler‘s previous collaboration “Groove On,” which also was a part of “Protocol Vibes – Miami 2021” EP, “Waiting“, “Had Enough” on “Protocol Lab – ADE 2019” and “Spread Love” in 2019 which was part of “Protocol Vibes – Miami 2019.” The two also recently combined forces to remix “Mucho Bien” by MR. BLACK & Offer Nissim on Revealed Recordings.

Founded by Nicky Romero in 2012, Protocol Recordings is one of the leading imprints for innovative electronic dance music. It boasts a roster of heavy-hitters, complemented with immensely talented up-and-comers such as Thomas Gold, Deniz Koyu, Teamworx, Futuristic Polar Bears, Trilane, Marcus Santoro, Stadiumx, Tim van Werd, Timmo Hendriks, Marc Benjamin and Nicky Romero himself, to name a few. All with a diverse range of sounds that are guaranteed to light up a dance floor. The label has cultivated a strong presence in the dance music scene from Miami Music Week to the Amsterdam Dance Event and beyond, consistently bringing the good vibes and wild nights with beloved veterans and fresh faces in the live performance circuit. Previously Protocol has been expanding their showcases with events at Amsterdam‘s Melkweg and Escape, Chroma Club in Seoul, South Korea; Bone Club in Pattaya, Thailand; ORA Nightclub in Miami, London‘s Ministry of Sound and hosted their own stage at Medusa Festival in Spain and Hungary‘s Balaton Sound, to name a few. Expect more cutting-edge new music and exciting concepts coming very soon!

